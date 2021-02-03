Phillies add veteran starter Matt Moore to rotation hopefuls

His signing adds much-needed depth to a Phillies’ starting rotation that features Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler at the top but was light in the back end.

“You know guys are going to get nicked up, and you’re going to need that depth,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “The guys we’re bringing in have pitched in tough situations. You’re bringing in players who have been in playoff hunts, and I like the experience that we have.”

It seems many contending teams have pitchers such as Moore as their No. 4 or No. 5 starters. They provide quality innings, keep the bullpen fresh and help teams avoid losing streaks.

Moore was an American League All-Star in 2013 for the Tampa Bay Rays when he went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 27 starts.

Moore’s addition could also be key, because the Phillies have not had a reliable left-handed starter in the rotation for several seasons.

“I think when you have different looks it’s important,” Girardi said. “You’re going to face teams and maybe their most dangerous hitters are left-handed. All of a sudden you can neutralize them more or force the other manager to give them a day off.”