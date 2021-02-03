Phillies add veteran starter Matt Moore to rotation hopefuls

The Philadelphia Phillies re-signed All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto last week.
The club is expected to soon announce the re-signing of power-hitting shortstop Didi Gregorius.
But the Phillies’ most impactful offseason move might have been made Wednesday.
Philadelphia announced it signed left-handed starting pitcher Matt Moore to a reported one-year, $3 million contract.
“Out of the teams I had a chance to sign with, it seems this squad has the best chance of competing at a high level,” Moore said in a Zoom call with the media Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve played on some pretty good teams, and I’ve played on teams that have had long seasons. You want to have the feeling of going to the ballpark being chased or being one or two games back. That feeling is pretty invigorating.”
At first glance, Moore’s signing is easy to overlook. The 31-year-old has been troubled by injuries. He missed the 2014 season with Tommy John surgery. A knee injury caused him to miss nearly all of 2019. He made just two starts for the Detroit Tigers that season, the last time he appeared in the major leagues.
“It’s been awhile since I’ve looked forward to spring training quite as much as I am now,” Moore said.
But he showed he was healthy last season when he pitched in Japan, striking out 98 in 85 innings with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.
His signing adds much-needed depth to a Phillies’ starting rotation that features Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler at the top but was light in the back end.
“You know guys are going to get nicked up, and you’re going to need that depth,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “The guys we’re bringing in have pitched in tough situations. You’re bringing in players who have been in playoff hunts, and I like the experience that we have.”
It seems many contending teams have pitchers such as Moore as their No. 4 or No. 5 starters. They provide quality innings, keep the bullpen fresh and help teams avoid losing streaks.
Moore was an American League All-Star in 2013 for the Tampa Bay Rays when he went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 27 starts.
Moore’s addition could also be key, because the Phillies have not had a reliable left-handed starter in the rotation for several seasons.
“I think when you have different looks it’s important,” Girardi said. “You’re going to face teams and maybe their most dangerous hitters are left-handed. All of a sudden you can neutralize them more or force the other manager to give them a day off.”
Spring training is scheduled to start Feb. 17. The Phillies could still make some moves before then. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke of adding some nonroster invites to spring training to boost the bullpen and trying to improve the bench.
“Our club is getting closer to the club you’ll see come spring training,” Dombrowski said.
