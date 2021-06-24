Northfield 10-under baseball beats Somers Point

Northfield beat Somers Point 17-4 in a 10-under little league baseball game Wednesday.

Christopher Graves was the winning pitcher. Nick Goukler had two hits, including a triple, and scored four runs. Chase Kern had two hits and three RBIs. Merrick Funk had two hits and two runs.

For Somers Point, Lucian Brown doubled, Cooper Kuemmerle had a run and an RBI, and David Ciron and James Garman each drove in runs. Chase Wilkinson added a single and an RBI.

Here is a look at more youth baseball and softball games from around the region:

Ocean City/Upper Township beat Absecon 11-0 in a 10-under baseball game. Andrew Pashley, Corey Clemens and Henry Bogle combined to pitch a one-hit shutout. Darien May went 2 for 2.

Northfield beat Southern Cape 9-3 un a 12-under softball game. Caitlin Egan was the winning pitcher, striking out 14. Mia Melchiore hit a double for Northfield.

Ocean City/Upper Township beat Somers Point 6-4 in a 12-under baseball game. For Somers Point, Bruce Dickinson scored two runs, Dominic DeLuca hit a single, a double and an RBI, and Patrick Kane had a run and an RBI. Daniel Foreman added a single and an RBI.

From Tuesday