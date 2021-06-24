Northfield 10-under baseball beats Somers Point

Northfield beat Somers Point 17-4 in a 10-under little league baseball game Wednesday.
Christopher Graves was the winning pitcher. Nick Goukler had two hits, including a triple, and scored four runs. Chase Kern had two hits and three RBIs. Merrick Funk had two hits and two runs.
For Somers Point, Lucian Brown doubled, Cooper Kuemmerle had a run and an RBI, and David Ciron and James Garman each drove in runs. Chase Wilkinson added a single and an RBI.
Here is a look at more youth baseball and softball games from around the region:
Ocean City/Upper Township beat Absecon 11-0 in a 10-under baseball game. Andrew Pashley, Corey Clemens and Henry Bogle combined to pitch a one-hit shutout. Darien May went 2 for 2.
Northfield beat Southern Cape 9-3 un a 12-under softball game. Caitlin Egan was the winning pitcher, striking out 14. Mia Melchiore hit a double for Northfield.
Ocean City/Upper Township beat Somers Point 6-4 in a 12-under baseball game. For Somers Point, Bruce Dickinson scored two runs, Dominic DeLuca hit a single, a double and an RBI, and Patrick Kane had a run and an RBI. Daniel Foreman added a single and an RBI.
From Tuesday
Cape May County beat Hammonton 7-6 in a 12-under softball game. Elle Curvan hit the game-tying RBI triple in the final inning and then stole home for the winning run. Payton Devicchis hit an RBI single, and Dakota Laughlin and Tori Atwood had key hits. Grace Hall was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game with 11 strikeouts. For Hammonton, Mary May Labront pitched a complete game and struck out 15. She also had two hits.
Hammonton beat Lower Cape May 17-1 in an 8-10 baseball game. Joseph Baglivo pitched two no-hit innings for Hammonton. Aiden Cianfrani and Colton Robinson also pitched.
From Sunday
Northfield beat Middle Township 14-0 in four innings in a 10-under baseball game. Chase Kern was the winning pitcher, throwing a four-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Nick Goukler had four hits and scored three runs. Kern had three hits and three runs. Christopher Graves and Trent Stefano each had two hits and two runs.
Middle/Dennis beat Southern Cape 16-6 in a 12-under softball game. Dakota Laughlin pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out three for Middle/Dennis. Tory Atwood had three hits, three RBIs and three runs. Abby Drake hit a two-run triple.
Hammonton beat Greater Wildwood 17-2 in an 8-10 baseball game. Braden Bending, Colin Peeke and Colton Robinson pitched for Hammonton. Peeke hit two triples, and Colton Robinson hit an inside-the-park home run.
Absecon beat Lower Cape May 18-0 in a 10-under baseball game. Harry Sugden was the winning pitcher, and Cole Foglio pitched in relief.
Linwood beat Somers Point 16-1 in an 8-10 baseball game. Cooper Kuemmerle hit an RBI single for Somers Point, and James Garman added a single. Lucian Brown struck out four in two innings.
