Here’s a look at the start of the minor league season through Thursday:

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through three starts, he is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. He earned his first win of the season Thursday, when he allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out five in six innings against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Through 73 career minor league games (71 starts), he was 16-24 with a 4.33 ERA and 376 strikeouts in 322 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

IF Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, with the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks, was hitting .346 (9 for 26) with two doubles, three homers, seven runs and seven RBIs in nine games. His OPS was 1.322.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 406 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .281 with 71 doubles, 18 triples, 43 homers and 208 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) but was placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) but was placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season. Petty is the No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com.

In 27 career games (21 starts), Petty was 1-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, made his first start for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) on April 7. He allowed three runs and struck out five in 1 2/3 innings. It was the pro debut for Dean, who was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

IF Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). In six games, he was batting .286 (8 for 28) with two doubles, two stolen bases and eight RBIs. He hit his first career minor-league home run April 7.

In 14 career games, he was hitting .229 with seven runs, two doubles, a homer, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), made his first appearance April 8. He allowed a walk and a hit batter in two-thirds of an inning.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, has been on the Philadelphia Phillies’ restricted list since last year.

