No. 9 EHT baseball beats Cedar Creek

Ethan Dodd scored twice, singled twice and drove in two to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a 6-1 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Wednesday.
EHT (18-4) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Tristin Trivers drove in two and singled. Frank Firetto, Dave Appolonia, Manny Velardi and Frank Wright each singled. Mikal Goods struck out six in five innings.
For Cedar Creek (10-7), Michael Giordano score the lone run. Christian Coppola struck out two in three innings.
From Wednesday
Hammonton 12, No. 5 Mainland Reg. 5: Lucas Destefano drove in five, scored three, hit two homers and tripled for Hammonton (11-7). Anthony Leo drove in three and doubled twice. Matt McAleer had two RBIs. Jared Beebe tripled, scored a run and had an RBI. David Humphries earned the win, striking out three.
Hammonton scored five runs in the second and sixth innings.
Cole Campbell and Joe Sheeran each drove in two runs for Mainland (18-3). Mark Elliott singled twice and scored two runs. Mainland is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Glassboro 11, Wildwood 10: Miguel Claudio drove in three and scored two runs for Wildwood (5-12). Josh Vallese and Ethan Burke each drove in two. Dom Troiano doubled. Junior Hans singled twice. Ernie Troiano scored two runs. Dom Troiano struck out three in 4 1/3 innings.
Glassboro (5-13) won onm a walkoff bunt in the bottom of the sevnth.
Highland Reg. 2, ACIT 0: ACIT (3-16) did not have a hit. Kevin Keil struck out one in four innings. For Highland (13-5), Kyle White tripled. Dan Robeson potched a complete game, no-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Middle Township 5, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Ryan Gallagher went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Middle. Michael Adelizzi struck out 10 in six innings for the win.
Barnegat 14, Pinelands Reg. 4: Nick Danbrowney hit two home runs for Barnegat. Jared Schworn went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Boys volleyball
From Wednesday
South Jersey first round
Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 0: Dylan Lockwood had 14 assists for the Rams, who won 25-6, 25-7. Luca Kean led with eight kills. Nick Piserchia had six digs and 15 service points. T.R. South fell to 1-14.
Regular season
Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 1: Pinelands (11-8) won 25-22, 22-25, 25-22.
Dan Brunke finished with 23 assists for the Wildcats. Brogan Duelly led with 20 assists to go with 15 kills. Abdullah Elsayad had 13 digs and 10 kills. Aaron Johnson finished with 11 assists to go with nine service points. Aiden Skeie had six kills.
For Barnegat (5-12), Kenneth Franke led woth 22 assists and six kills. Anthony Ryan had 15 service points and eight digs. JaysonSchleicher also had eight digs. Pavan Patel finished with eight kills and seven digs.
ACIT 2, Hammonton 1: Set scores were 17-25, 25-14, 26-24. Aiden Nicholls had 13 kills and seven service points for the Blue Devils (1-12). Justin Lang led with 19 assists. Francesco Angelastro had nine assists and five service points, and Emmanuel Waugh added eight service points. No information was available for ACIT, which improved to 4-14.
Softball
From Wednesday
Mainland Reg. 4, Our Lady of Mercy 3: Rayna Molina hit three singles, scored and drove in a run for Mainland (9-12). Denver Obermeyer, Ava Kinkler and Joslyn Adams each drove in runs. Isabella Canesi, Annika Asuncion and Haley Daprato each scored. Bella D'Agostino struck out six in five innings.
Emma Douglas singled twice for OLMA (13-6). She pitched 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Lacey Twp. 8, Jackson Liberty 1: Caitlin Jerabek doubled and scored twice for Lacey (11-10). Alyssa Costello and Chelsea Melkowits each scored twice. Samantha Saccal drove in two. Jerabek pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.
Jackson Liberty fell to 11-8.
Cedar Creek 12, ACIT 7: Taylor DAttilio, Chasedy Johnson and Chaneyl Johnson each drove in three for Cedar Creek (17-3). Abby Gunnels homered, scored two runs and added two RBIs. Olivia Catalina scored three runs and singled twice. Julia Pierson struck out six in six innings.
ACIT fell to 7-12.
Wildwood 13, Glassboro 3: Ava Troiano homered, tripled scored four runs and drove in three for Wildwood (6-10). Leah Benichou and Jenna Hans each had two RBIs and doubled. Charlotte Kilian scored twice and singked twice. Kilian struck out four in five innings.
Glassboro fell to 2-13.
Pinelands Reg. 21, Barnegat 13: The Wildcats (6-10) had 22 hits, and the Bengals (8-9) had 19.
For Barnegat, Michelle Watts went 4 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Gabrielle Giaconia singled and drove in three runs. A.J. Kappmeier went 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, and Julianna went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.
Girls lacrosse
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 16, Holy Spirit 7: Anna Smith and Laine Walterson each scored four for the Spartans (10-6). Grace Carpenter scored three. Sagie Broschard scored twice. Kara Wilson, Amelia Zinckgraf and Kylie Elwell each scored once. Brianne Macchia made nine saves.
Emma Watson and Hanna Watson each scored twice for Holy Spirit (6-8). Sophie Sobocinski, Kira Murray and Leah Corkhill each scored once. Piper Martin made seven saves.
Middle Twp. 18, Cedar Creek 3: Holly Mader, Brianna Robinson and Abbie Teefy all scored four goals apiece for the Panthers (11-4). Teefy added two assists, and Kate Herlihy had three goals and an assist. Maddyn McAnaney, Hailie Seitz and Eliza Billingham also scored. Amelia Slick made nine saves.
Carlene Mains, Abby Winterbottom and Mia McColl scored for the Pirates (1-10). McColl and Sara Guitierrez each had an assist.
Boys lacrosse
From Wednesday
Ocean City 17, Mainland Reg. 4: Jake Schneider led with three goals and added five assists for Ocean City (10-5). Pat Grimley, Nick Volpe, Chris Calabro and Brett Grodziak each scored twice. Dylan Dwyer and Charlie Schutta each scored once. Ryan Kroeger made four saves. Gavin Jackson made two.
Gavin Weis and Luke Meister each scored twice for Mainland (7-7). McKenzie Murphy made five saves.
Golf
From Wednesday
Mainland Reg. 158, Holy Spirit 192
At Linwood Country Clubb (par 34)
MR: Riley Mostecki 37, Madeline Kent 40, Jake Hennelly 40, Luca Bongiovanni 41
HS: James Dalzell 41, Brendan Marczyk 49, John Grashler 50, Nate Becteris 52
Birdies: Mostecki M
Records: Mainland 18-0 Holy Spirit: 11-4
Egg Harbor Twp. 179, Ocean City 208
At McCullough's Emeral Links (par 35)
EHT: Katie Cabinian 39, Charlie Jones 42, Johnny Neveling 47, Jake Barnhart 51.
OC: Dylan Campbell 46, Tristan laughlin 53, Matt Gallagher 54, Sophia Ruh 55.
Birdies: Cabinian
Records: EHT 9-9, OC 12-6.
Hammonton 165, Atlantic City 226
H—Olivia Strigh 38, Sam Mento 42, Shane McSorley 42, Luca Gherardi 43
AC—Paul Swift 49, Andrew Latz 51, Serena Su 56, Jeff Su 70
Hole-in-one: Mento H
Birdie: Strigh H
Records: Hammonton 18-1, Atlantic City 0-16
Boys tennis
From Wednesday
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
Moorestown 5, Absegami 0
Singles: Naveen Shah d. Austin Snyder 7-6, 5-7, 1-0 (forfeit); Aidan Nemiroff d. Akash Patel 6-0, 6-0; Ajay Shah d. Manav Sadondi 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Seven Patel-Gregory Giannone d. Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach 6-1, 6-0; Xander Giannone-Nick DiMarino d. Colin Morrissey-Sarshan Surti 6-1, 6-1.
Records: Absegami 9-5, Moorestown 17-2.
Regular season
Vineland 4, Oakcrest 1
Singles: Mark Baranovsky V d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-7, 6-4, 7-6; Kyle Espina O d. Shivam Thakur 6-1, 6-4; Rodrick Zapanta V d. Dimas Hernandez 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Gregory Burgess-Austin Bushman V d. Angelo Cuerquis-Kenji Nozawa 6-0, 6-0; Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel V d. Shrij Dave-Thomas Pham 6-0, 6-0
Records: Oakcrest 5-11, Vineland 5-11
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.