Must Win: Phillies' playoff hopes could hinge on this weekend

But it’s not fair to blame it all on a pair of role players.

After batting .322 before the All Star break, Jean Segura was hitting .256 in the second half of the season. J.T. Realmuto started Thursday with his lowest slugging percentage (.446) since 2016. Production from center field continues to be a problem.

“You can’t press,” Miller said after Tuesday’s loss. “We all know this crunch time. We want to win every game. I think that’s how we’re going to get through this, just moving on to the next pitch and trying to contribute somehow. Whether it’s making a diving play, making the routine play or moving on to your next at-bat.”

The baseball season is a 162-game grind, but things change quickly. The Phillies began August 4.5 games out of first place. On August 8, they led the division by two games. A little more than a week later, Philadelphia was 3.5 games back.

“If you don’t play well, teams can make up ground very quickly on you,” Girardi said Wednesday. “We have not played well the last three series. We’ve lost a series to the Dodgers. We lost a series to the Reds and now we’ve lost a series to the Diamondbacks. It can all start over tomorrow. That’s the message. You can’t wait any longer.”