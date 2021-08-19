Must Win: Phillies' playoff hopes could hinge on this weekend

The calendar says summer ends Sept. 22.
For the back-to-school crowd, summer ends on Labor Day.
With the high school football season starting next Friday, summer ends this weekend for me.
You know who else summer could end for this weekend?
The Philadelphia Phillies.
Philadelphia was scheduled to play Thursday afternoon in Arizona against the Diamondbacks and three games this weekend in San Diego against the Padres.
These four contests are most the pivotal of the season, so far. They are not all “must wins,” but anything worse than 3-1 during this stretch could mean trouble for Philadelphia.
The Phillies (61-59) began Thursday 3.5 games against the first-place Atlanta Braves (65-56) in the National League East. The New York Mets (60-60) were 4.5 back.
The Braves, who were off Thursday, have won nine of their last 10 and are scheduled to play three games this weekend against the Baltimore Orioles, who began Thursday with baseball’s worst record of 38-81.
If the Braves stay hot and the Phillies continue to struggle, Philadelphia could wake up Monday morning seven games out of first place.
I can hear the Eagles chants starting already.
By now, all Phillies fans know exactly what the team is about.
They struggle to make basic defensive plays. The starting pitching — attention Aaron Nola — is inconsistent. The bullpen is spotty.
The plan was for the Phillies to outhit these weaknesses.
But somehow what was supposed to a strength has become the Phillies' biggest problem.
They mustered a total of just seven hits in Tuesday and Wednesday’s losses to the Diamondbacks, who began Thursday with the worst ERA (5.23) in the National League.
“You have to find a way to grind this out and turn it around tomorrow,” manager Joe Girardi said after Wednesday’s loss. “We just have to find a way to get it corrected. That’s all.”
The Phillies have multiple issues to fix.
Alec Bohm was in the lineup Thursday after not starting seven of the previous eight contests. Bohm started Thursday with a .308 on-base percentage and a .349 slugging percentage — numbers that call his future into question.
Rhys Hoskins has been out with a groin injury since Aug. 5. The hope is that Hoskins, who led the team in home runs (24) and RBIs (68), will return this weekend.
Bohm’s struggles and Hoskins’ injury has forced the Phillies to play Ronald Torreyes and Brad Miller too much. Both are utility players. They aren’t supposed to be getting daily at-bats, and it shows. Miller began Thursday batting .116 (5 for 43) in August. Torreyes started Tuesday with a .250 average (12 for 48) in August.
But it’s not fair to blame it all on a pair of role players.
After batting .322 before the All Star break, Jean Segura was hitting .256 in the second half of the season. J.T. Realmuto started Thursday with his lowest slugging percentage (.446) since 2016. Production from center field continues to be a problem.
“You can’t press,” Miller said after Tuesday’s loss. “We all know this crunch time. We want to win every game. I think that’s how we’re going to get through this, just moving on to the next pitch and trying to contribute somehow. Whether it’s making a diving play, making the routine play or moving on to your next at-bat.”
The baseball season is a 162-game grind, but things change quickly. The Phillies began August 4.5 games out of first place. On August 8, they led the division by two games. A little more than a week later, Philadelphia was 3.5 games back.
“If you don’t play well, teams can make up ground very quickly on you,” Girardi said Wednesday. “We have not played well the last three series. We’ve lost a series to the Dodgers. We lost a series to the Reds and now we’ve lost a series to the Diamondbacks. It can all start over tomorrow. That’s the message. You can’t wait any longer.”
Summer, like the baseball season, can slip away in a hurry. All of a sudden, you look out the window and it’s dark before 8 p.m.
The Phillies will play this weekend to keep the sun from setting prematurely on their season.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
