Must win: Harper understands what it's like to play in Philadelphia

Bryce Harper gets it.

The New York Mets players clearly do not.

Even Philly fan favorite Joel Embiid struggled with it this week.

Somehow, Harper seems to understand perfectly what it to means to play professional sports in a Northeast city with passionate fans.

Harper hasn’t made a wrong move — on or off the field — since he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the spring of 2019.

First, the outfielder plays hard and shows up for work every day. He made his 43rd consecutive start Thursday afternoon. This despite being troubled by back, shoulder and wrist issues that he has declined to detail until after the season is over.

“I’ve just got to keep going,” he said after Monday’s win over the Washington Nationals. “That’s what this organization expects. That’s what these fans expect as well. No matter who’s on the mound or how I’m feeling, I’ve got to keep posting every day. I think this organization deserves that. My teammates deserve that, and the fans as well. No matter how I’m feeling or what I’m feeling that day, I want to play as much as I can.”