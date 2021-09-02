Must win: Harper understands what it's like to play in Philadelphia

Bryce Harper gets it.
The New York Mets players clearly do not.
Even Philly fan favorite Joel Embiid struggled with it this week.
Somehow, Harper seems to understand perfectly what it to means to play professional sports in a Northeast city with passionate fans.
Harper hasn’t made a wrong move — on or off the field — since he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the spring of 2019.
First, the outfielder plays hard and shows up for work every day. He made his 43rd consecutive start Thursday afternoon. This despite being troubled by back, shoulder and wrist issues that he has declined to detail until after the season is over.
“I’ve just got to keep going,” he said after Monday’s win over the Washington Nationals. “That’s what this organization expects. That’s what these fans expect as well. No matter who’s on the mound or how I’m feeling, I’ve got to keep posting every day. I think this organization deserves that. My teammates deserve that, and the fans as well. No matter how I’m feeling or what I’m feeling that day, I want to play as much as I can.”
On the field for the Phillies, Rhys Hoskins is out for the season with abdominal tear. Alec Bohm is in the minor leagues. Andrew McCutchen has been inconsistent at best. J.T. Realmuto has been slowed by injuries and is having his worst offensive season since 2016.
Yet, the Phillies began Thursday two games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
That’s because Harper is playing at an MVP level.
Harper hit 10 home runs and knocked in 25 runs in August. He boasted an August batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .337/.455/.776.
“He’s been incredible,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Monday. “What he’s done for this club has been absolutely incredible. He’s one of those guys you don’t necessarily go and get a soda or a hot dog when he comes up to hit. You stay in your chair and you wait to see the at-bat.”
But what this week really shined a light on is Harper’s connection with the fans. It's a relationship many prominent professional athletes struggle with.
New York Mets players angry at being booed in recent weeks gave their own fans the thumbs down after big hits this past weekend.
Embiid as part of a series of tweets Wednesday said Philly fans need to do better.
Meanwhile, Harper has struck the perfect tone with fans since arriving in Philadelphia.
One of the highlights of every Phillies home game comes when Harper takes the field for the top of the first inning. He sprints to right field, bows to the fans in the stands and then pumps his fist into the air while the crowd salutes him back with cheers.
When Harper's gotten booed, he’s said he’s deserved it.
“I’d do the same thing,” he said after hearing jeers from the crowd in May 2019.
Harper also hasn’t bristled at ridiculous criticism that occasionally comes his way. Earlier this season, he was knocked for hitting too many solo home runs as if he could do anything about his teammates failing to get on base.
Harper would appear to be an unlikely candidate to thrive in the Northeast.
He was raised in Las Vegas.
He could have easily let all the attention he’s received overwhelm him and turn him into a pompous figure. Sports Illustrated put Harper on its cover in 2009 when he was 16.
Harper’s dad, Ron, was a union ironworker in Las Vegas. Perhaps, it was seeing his dad grind every day that gives Harper his ability to empathize with fans.
This being Philadelphia and the Northeast, the expectations will never lessen for Harper.
If the Phillies do not soon become a perennial playoff contender, who knows where the relationship between Harper and the fans will go?
But as they looked around the sports landscape this week, Phillies ownership had to breathe a sigh of relief.
When a team signs a player to multi-year, $300-million plus contract, the organization and the athletes are essentially becoming partners.
In Harper, the Phillies have so far picked the right guy to team up with.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
