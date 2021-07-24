 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minor leaguers take aim at Angels for lack of off-the-field support
0 comments

Minor leaguers take aim at Angels for lack of off-the-field support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twins overtake Angels 5-4 with rally in 8th inning

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, and his interpreter watch the sixth inning from the dugout as Ohtani did not play against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Friday, July 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 5-4.

 Jim Mone

MINNEAPOLIS — Los Angeles Angels minor leaguers have fired public salvos at the organization, specifically owner Arte Moreno.

A day after a minor-league advocacy group reported on the living conditions of players in the Angels' system, ESPN.com published comments Friday from two minor leaguers who were critical of their treatment from the organization.

The crux of their argument is that players have not been provided the resources to live or eat comfortably while earning minor league salaries. It's been an issue for decades in minor league baseball, but it's become more serious since the pandemic because players can no longer rely on host families to provide housing.

Kieran Lovegrove, a pitcher with the Angels' double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, said he is living with six other teammates in a three-bedroom apartment.

"It's frustrating when you're sitting in the 'pen and you're hearing guys just harp about how bad the ownership is and how bad the organization is because you don't want guys to be somewhere that they are unhappy," Lovegrove said. "Is Moreno completely out of touch with the reality of what it's like to be a player? Probably. I don't see that really changing because I don't know that he really does care about the quality of the organization so much as the amount of money it produces."

Angels general manager Perry Minasian responded on behalf of the organization with a statement.

"What is being reported is unacceptable, and we will look into it and address it," Minasian said.

The ESPN article also quoted Shane Kelso, who retired after spending part of the 2021 season with the Angels' Class-A affiliate at Inland Empire.

Kelso said he was losing $1,000 a month playing minor league baseball and could not afford to finish out the season.

"People don't understand the mental strain that comes along with that, that you don't know how much money you're going to have at the end of each month and not knowing how you're going to make ends meet," Kelso told ESPN. "I was a late-rounder. I didn't sign for a lot of money. The vast majority of players are in my position."

The Angels have three locals in the organization — Ocean City H.S. graduate Daniel Nunan, a left-handed pitcher with the ACL Angels in the Rookie League; Buena Regional grad Denny Brady, a right-handed pitcher with Rocket City; and, of course, Millville grad and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News