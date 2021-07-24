Minor leaguers take aim at Angels for lack of off-the-field support

MINNEAPOLIS — Los Angeles Angels minor leaguers have fired public salvos at the organization, specifically owner Arte Moreno.

A day after a minor-league advocacy group reported on the living conditions of players in the Angels' system, ESPN.com published comments Friday from two minor leaguers who were critical of their treatment from the organization.

The crux of their argument is that players have not been provided the resources to live or eat comfortably while earning minor league salaries. It's been an issue for decades in minor league baseball, but it's become more serious since the pandemic because players can no longer rely on host families to provide housing.

Kieran Lovegrove, a pitcher with the Angels' double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, said he is living with six other teammates in a three-bedroom apartment.

"It's frustrating when you're sitting in the 'pen and you're hearing guys just harp about how bad the ownership is and how bad the organization is because you don't want guys to be somewhere that they are unhappy," Lovegrove said. "Is Moreno completely out of touch with the reality of what it's like to be a player? Probably. I don't see that really changing because I don't know that he really does care about the quality of the organization so much as the amount of money it produces."