Mike Trout to return to Philly in 2022; Phillies release schedule

Phillies fans in South Jersey will get another chance to see Mike Trout in person without having to plan a trip.
Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will play in Philadelphia from June 3-5, 2022, the team announced Wednesday as part of a news release announcing the 2020 regular-season schedule.
The Angels were supposed to be in Philadelphia during the 2020 season, but the schedule was completely altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trout has played just twice at Citizens Bank Park, going 2 for 9 during a two-game series in May 2014.
“We’re excited to join Major League Baseball in announcing our 2022 Phillies schedule,” said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber. “In addition to great division play, the regular season will feature matchups with AL West opponents, such as Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout from the Los Angeles Angels, making a rare visit to Citizens Bank Park.”
The Phillies will open the 2022 season at the Houston Astros on March 21 and April 2-3 and follow that up with three games in Washington against the Nationals. Philadelphia's home opener will be April 8-10 vs. the Oakland Athletics.
The Phillies will also host American League teams the Texas Rangers (May 3-4) and the Toronto Blue Jays (Sept. 20-21). They are on the road at the Seattle Mariners (May 9-11), Texas (June 21-22) and Toronto (July 12-13).
The All-Star Break will be July 18-21 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with the game being played July 19. The season will conclude on the road at the Chicago Cubs (Sept. 27-29) and the Nationals (Sept. 30-Oct. 2).
