Mike Trout still 'feeling something' in calf, to see doctor Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Trout's rehab from a strained calf is on hold pending a previously scheduled Monday examination with one of the Los Angeles Angels' doctors.

Manager Joe Maddon said Trout is not yet 100%, which explains why he has not yet begun his rehab assignment.

"He just feels it a little bit in that area, when he really tries to move quickly," Maddon said Sunday morning. "It doesn't hurt. It's just anybody that's ever pulled a muscle in the leg, that's when you get to that final point of healing.

"There's that there's also a mental adhesion that you have to break in the back of your mind to try to push through that point because you don't want to hurt it again, we don't want him to hurt it again. So you really want to make sure that it's totally healed before you push it to that level.

"He definitely feels something but not all the time. And that could just be normal routine stuff. And that's we're waiting to hear from the doc."

Trout, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was with the Angels on their trip to Oakland and Minnesota, the first time he traveled with the team since he suffered the injury May 17.