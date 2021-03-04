Mickey Moniak an 'interesting' option for CF spot

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi described Mickey Moniak as interesting Thursday afternoon.

The center-field prospect hit two home runs in the Phillies' 15-0 spring training win over the New York Yankees in Clearwater, Florida. Girardi said Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, can be considered one of the players battling for the center field job this season.

“He’s a talented young kid,” Girardi said, “and his at-bats have been great since the day of live (batting practice). That’s not easy to do.”

Moniak, 22, made his big-league debut last September. He went 3 for 14 with three runs scored in eight games.

“He got some confidence last year,” Girardi said. “He probably got a better idea of what it takes on a daily basis to be up here.”

The Phillies selected Moniak with the top pick out of La Costa Canyon High School in San Diego in 2016. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to that pressure, Moniak struggled offensively in his first few minor-league seasons. Fans and media openly debated whether the Phillies had blown the No. 1 pick with the Moniak selection.