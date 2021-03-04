Mickey Moniak an 'interesting' option for CF spot

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi described Mickey Moniak as interesting Thursday afternoon.
The center-field prospect hit two home runs in the Phillies' 15-0 spring training win over the New York Yankees in Clearwater, Florida. Girardi said Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, can be considered one of the players battling for the center field job this season.
“He’s a talented young kid,” Girardi said, “and his at-bats have been great since the day of live (batting practice). That’s not easy to do.”
Moniak, 22, made his big-league debut last September. He went 3 for 14 with three runs scored in eight games.
“He got some confidence last year,” Girardi said. “He probably got a better idea of what it takes on a daily basis to be up here.”
The Phillies selected Moniak with the top pick out of La Costa Canyon High School in San Diego in 2016. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to that pressure, Moniak struggled offensively in his first few minor-league seasons. Fans and media openly debated whether the Phillies had blown the No. 1 pick with the Moniak selection.
He began to turn the corner with the double-A Reading Fightin Phils in 2019, batting .252 with 28 doubles, 13 triples and 11 home runs.
On Thursday, Moniak hit a 372-foot home run off Yankees pitcher Reggie McClain in the sixth inning. Moniak followed that with a 415-foot blast off New York’s Nestor Cortes in the seventh.
“I’ve said all along (Moniak) is really interesting,” Girardi said. “He’s athletic. I think he’s a baseball player. He’s one of those guys who’s going to get dirty all the time. He’s going to fight and scratch and claw. I think he’s interesting in the (center-field) mix.”
Velasquez, Herrera impress
Two other Phillies proved to be interesting — to use Girardi’s word — Thursday.
Starting pitcher Vince Velasquez struck out three in two scoreless innings. The inconsistent Velasquez has spent the past few seasons teasing the Phillies and their fans with performances like Thursday.
“(For) some players, the consistency clicks a little bit later,” Girardi said. “He was electric (Thursday). His fastball down in the zone was fantastic. I think Vinny can be a weapon anywhere. He’s a four-pitch guy with stuff. It’s just the consistency.”
Odubel Herrera also continued to make his case in the center-field position battle. The outfielder hasn’t played a big-league game since he was arrested in Atlantic City on domestic violence charges in May 2019. The charges were later dismissed.
On Thursday, Herrera played right field and went 2 for 3 with a single and a home run.
“People in Philadelphia have seen the talent he has,” Girardi said. “He’s been an All-Star. People who were here early in spring training have talked about how he’s matured and how he’s in better shape than they’ve seen in a long time. I think he understand you get so many chances in life, and you have to make the most of them.”
Herrera also addressed the entire team before the game.
“He’s trying to be the best teammate he can be, and he conveyed that to us,” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said of Herrera’s talk. “Overall I think it was positive. Obviously, it’s a tough thing to do with the magnitude of something like this. It’s always going to take time. I think he knows he has to earn some trust back. It’s just going to take time.”
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.