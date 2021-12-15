Meek Mill hoops with Philly kids affected by justice system

Mill got the attention of criminal justice reform advocates after a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced him to 2-to-4 years in prison for violations of his probation conditions in a decade-old gun and drug possession case. He was incarcerated for months before a court ordered him released in 2018 — and Rubin arranged for a helicopter to take Mill from prison to a Sixers playoff game.

“I ain’t really have anyone to change my life at a young age,” Mill said. “I’m just one of the lucky ones. If I could help one person, they ask me about helping a million people at Reform, but if I could help one person, that’s enough for me.”

LaTonya Myers, who once spent nine months in jail because she couldn’t afford bail, has since joined the rapper in advocating for justice reform.

“I think this is breaking generational curses,” she said. “I think this is a memory that these kids are always going to remember because they’ll have a connection with something positive instead of something that’s negative in regards to their situation. They won’t be ashamed of what their parents went through, but also can be proud that they preserved and overcome the challenges the system has put on certain individuals.”