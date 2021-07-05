McCutchen should be playing for a contender; it might not be Phils

It was a rather nondescript loss last month in Los Angeles, but for Andrew McCutchen it was his 60th game of the season. It's been nearly three years since he signed a $50 million contract with the Phillies, but this was the first time McCutchen made it to the 60-game mark.

A knee injury ended his season in 2019 after 59 games and he played 57 games last summer in a season truncated by the pandemic.

"I was talking to my wife the other day and said no one here has ever seen me past two months," McCutchen said.

So perhaps that lack of familiarity with McCutchen left fans feeling alarmed when he finished the second month of the season with the eighth-lowest batting average (.201) in the majors and an OPS (.681) that was nearly 200 points below his career average.

McCutchen, in his 13th season, was no longer looking like an everyday player. But the first two months of the season are historically McCutchen's least productive. So McCutchen never panicked. That's the way it goes.

And then he hit .301 with a 1.027 OPS in June. He was one of baseball's worst hitters in April and May and has since been one of the league's best.