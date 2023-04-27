PHILADELPHIA — Matt Strahm has pitched so well as a starter it’s made the Phillies think even more about how valuable he’ll be as a reliever.

Strahm threw 5⅓ shutout innings as the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in a 2-hour, 4-minute contest on a gray Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (13-13) won their third straight series and reached the .500 mark with the win.

"When you can contribute to a team of this caliber, it’s obviously nice,” Strahm said. “There’s a long road ahead of us, and we have to stay consistent.”

Strahm dominated Seattle's hitters. The left-hander allowed two hits, struck out five and walked none.

Strahm has been one of the Phillies' most pleasant surprises this season. They signed him to a two-year, $15 million contract in the offseason to be a reliever. But injuries forced him into the starting rotation. He has a 2.42 ERA in his five starts.

But don't look for Strahm to be a long-term member of the starting rotation. When manager Rob Thomson sees how Strahm has pitched as a starter, he envisions how effective he can be as a reliever.

“I think he’s such a weapon out of the bullpen,” the manager said. “He can be a one-inning guy. He can be a four-inning guy. If your starter gets knocked out early, he’ll keep you right there. He’s got a lot of value out of the bullpen.”

Strahm has made it clear that he doesn’t care whether he’s a starter or a reliever.

“Competition is what gets me going,” Strahm said. “Pitching in any role, I’m going to compete my tail off.”

Thomson caught many in the crowd of 31,543 by surprise when he walked to the mound to pull Strahm with one out in the sixth inning. Seattle leadoff hitter and All-Star Julio Rodriguez was about to step to the plate. Strahm was about to begin his third time through the Mariners batting order. That outweighed the fact that he had thrown just 60 pitches to that point.

“Strahm was pretty efficient today. He got quick outs, so his pitch count was low when we got to the third time (through the Mariners batting order),” Thomson said. “(Rodriguez) is their best hitter. I want a right-hander for him, and Seranthony (Dominguez) is one of our best right handers.”

The move worked.

Dominguez got Rodriguez to pop up to second base. Phillies relievers Dominguez, Connor Brogdon, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel combined to throw 3⅔ shutout innings.

“We can’t be doing that every night,” Thomson said of the bullpen use. “But today was a game where we wanted to win the series, (a chance for a) 5-2 homestand. I felt like that was the time to go.”

As for Thursday’s offense, Kody Clemens knocked in Nick Castellanos with the game’s only run on a second-inning single. After the win, the Phillies traveled to Houston for a weekend World Series rematch with the Astros. Three games in Los Angeles against the Dodgers next week will follow.

The Phillies have won three straight series, five of their last and seven of their last 10 games. But this is a tough trip.

“We’re gaining momentum,” Castellanos said, “and I think we’re in a good place.”

We'll see where they stand when the return to host the Boston Red Sox on May 5.

EXTRA INNINGS: Thomson said starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, who left Wednesday night’s game with right forearm tightness, did not need an MRI and should make his next start.