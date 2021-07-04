Machado homers twice, Padres rout Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Even the most optimistic of Phillies fans probably saw Sunday afternoon’s result coming.
The Phillies had a chance to sweep a three-game series from the San Diego Padres, one of the National League’s elite teams.
But right now, as presently constituted, the Phillies are just not good enough to pull off such a feat.
Manny Machado hit a pair of home runs off Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez to propel the Padres to an 11-1 win before an Independence Day crowd of 25,592 at Citizens Bank Park.
“When it comes to a hitter like that, you have to bear down,” Velasquez said, “and (Machado) did some damage.”
The loss would have been disappointing under any circumstances. It became even more in the ninth inning when reliever Hector Neris gave up six runs. Catcher Andrew Knapp took the mound and got the inning’s final out.
But the game’s problems started with Velasquez, who has been inconsistent throughout his career. In his previous start, he threw seven shutout innings in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
Each time he pitches like that, the hope is that Velasquez has found the answer and will become a more consistent part of the rotation.
But as has happened so many times in the past, Velasquez dashed that hope Sunday, and it didn’t take long.
Machado lined Velasquez's 94 mph fastball 428 feet over the centerfield fence for a two-run home run in the top of the first. It came one batter after Fernando Tatis Jr. laced a double up the left-centerfield gap.
In the third inning, Machado stepped up to the plate after Velasquez issued back-to-back walks to Tatis and Jake Cronenworth. Machado pulled an 0-2 fastball 388 feet into the left-field seats to put the Padres up 5-0.
“You don’t want to walk people in front of Machado,” manager Joe Girardi said. “(Velasquez) made some mistakes with his fastball. Machado seemed locked in against us the whole series.”
Velasquez lasted six innings, allowing nine hits. The best that can be said is that he kept the Phillies from exhausting their bullpen.
“He ended up doing part of his job,” Girardi said. “But he struggled early.”
The Phillies (39-42) arrived at the season’s halfway mark Sunday.
Neris’ outing epitomized just how frustrating the Phillies have been this season. He was one pitch away from an immaculate inning — striking out the side on nine pitches. He then crumbled and gave up four hits and six runs.
The Phillies sometimes look a sure-fire playoff team and other times seem destined for last place.
“He was close to having a great inning, so close,” Girardi said of Neris. “I’m sure he got frustrated, because he’s trying to turn his season around.”
So are the Phillies.
Philadelphia begins a seven-game road trip in Chicago against the Cubs on Monday. The trip, which will take the Phillies into the All Star break, concludes with three games against the Boston Red Sox.
The Phillies will start Monday at least 4.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
“It gives us a chance that no one is running away (with the division),” Girardi said. “You could have a good 10-game stretch and be in first place. We have to put something together.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
