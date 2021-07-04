Machado homers twice, Padres rout Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Even the most optimistic of Phillies fans probably saw Sunday afternoon’s result coming.

The Phillies had a chance to sweep a three-game series from the San Diego Padres, one of the National League’s elite teams.

But right now, as presently constituted, the Phillies are just not good enough to pull off such a feat.

Manny Machado hit a pair of home runs off Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez to propel the Padres to an 11-1 win before an Independence Day crowd of 25,592 at Citizens Bank Park.

“When it comes to a hitter like that, you have to bear down,” Velasquez said, “and (Machado) did some damage.”

The loss would have been disappointing under any circumstances. It became even more in the ninth inning when reliever Hector Neris gave up six runs. Catcher Andrew Knapp took the mound and got the inning’s final out.

But the game’s problems started with Velasquez, who has been inconsistent throughout his career. In his previous start, he threw seven shutout innings in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

Each time he pitches like that, the hope is that Velasquez has found the answer and will become a more consistent part of the rotation.