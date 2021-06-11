Luke Williams' family is sharing in the rise of their Phillies' overnight sensation

At the start of Wednesday night's game, Luke Williams was the most anonymous player in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup.

By lunchtime Thursday, his name had become the newest chant at Citizens Bank Park.

"Luuuuuke!"

Williams gave rise to the concept of an "overnight sensation" by hitting a walk-off home run in his first major-league start one day after getting called up by the Phillies and four after helping Team USA clinch a berth in the Olympics. Never mind that he hit 23 homers in 458 minor-league games. He's the fourth player in the Phillies' 139-year history to end a game with his first career homer, joining David Doster in 1996, Rick Joseph in 1967 and John Peters in 1921.

And if the whole thing seems a little too good to be true, well, imagine how Williams' parents, sister and younger brother feel.

"It's indescribable. Amazing," Mark Williams, Luke's father, said Thursday before watching the Phillies wrap up a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves with Luke back in the lineup at third base. "Hopefully he gets to stay with the team and help the team out for a good amount of time."

The Williams family has been on this baseball odyssey with Luke for more than a week.