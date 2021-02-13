Lower grad Matt Szczur signs minor-league deal with Cardinals

Matt Szczur, the 2007 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate and former World Series champion, has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported the signing, saying the former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder signed a minor-league contract. Szczur was in camp with the Phillies last year.

Szczur tweeted Saturday afternoon: "Excited to start a new chapter with the @Cardinals!"

Szczur starred at Villanova University as a two-sport athlete, helping the football team win an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision national title in 2009. He also played baseball there.

He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2010 and made his major-league debut in 2014. He was a member of the Cubs' world championship team in 2016.

Szczur was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2017 and played two seasons there. He spent 2019 in the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization, and 2020 with the Phillies. He has not played in the majors since 2018 and hasn't played in a game since 2019, because COVID-19 canceled all of minor-league baseball in 2020.

Szczur has played in 363 career major-league games, batting .231 (136 for 589) with 12 homers, 80 runs scored, 61 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Szczur starred in football, indoor track and field and baseball while at Lower Cape May. He is in the school's athletic Hall of Fame and has his jersey numbers retired for football (No. 41) and baseball (No. 20).

