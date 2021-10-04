Lehigh Valley struggled, but a couple of underdogs, such as Mike Adams, were real success stories

Mike Adams came to Coca-Cola Park on June 26 with more experience as a business owner than as a professional baseball player.

Fourteen weeks and one day later, the 27-year-old relief pitcher greeted family and friends by the IronPigs dugout Sunday after the team’s 10-1 loss to end a 53-75 season.

Adams finished with a 1-1 record with one save, a 3.65 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 30 appearances. It was remarkable, really, considering his limited success in college at Wagner and earlier this season at Class-A Jersey Shore (13.50 ERA, 3.33 WHIP in his first nine games).

“You have to trust the work you put in and trust that you belonged here,” Adams said. “That was the toughest part. I came here with nothing to lose. I trusted it, was aggressive and it worked out.”

Adams was one of the few success stories of the 2021 IronPigs season. The Egg Harbor Township native has earned (though it is not guaranteed) an invitation to 2022 spring training.

He was one of many who seemingly had no business being promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He came with more independent ball experience than in the minor leagues of affiliated ball and his stats were not eye-opening.