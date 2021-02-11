L.A. Angels invite Buena grad Denny Brady to spring training

Denny Brady is set to make his second straight appearance in a big-league training camp.
The 2015 Buena Regional High School graduate is one of 24 nonroster pitchers and catchers invited to the Los Angeles Angels’ 2021 spring training in Tempe, Arizona, the club announced Thursday.
Brady is one of six starting pitchers invited. Four relief pitchers and five catchers are also on the list. Brady had been invited to the Angels’ camp this past summer before the COVID-shortened-season.
Pitchers and catchers report to training camp Wednesday.
Brady pitched for the Angels’ single-A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers, in San Bernardino, California, in 2019. The 24-year-old Buena Vista Township resident posted a 3.64 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings with Inland Empire. He started 10 of the 17 games he pitched.
Last season, National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues canceled all of its minor-league seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brady threw bullpen sessions and worked out with major-league pitchers at Long Beach State University’s Blair Field in California, an opportunity that not many minor leaguers had, which benefited the right-handed pitcher.
The Angels selected Brady in the seventh round (205th overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft.
Brady was the 2015 Press Baseball Player of the Year. He led the Chiefs to three South Jersey Group II titles and the program's first state title in 2014.
Brady played his freshman collegiate season at NCAA Division I East Carolina University. He then transferred to Mercer County Community College, leading the Vikings to a berth in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in 2017.
Brady works out at Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. Danny Nunan, a 2018 Ocean City graduate, is also a member of the Angels’ organization. He is friends and works out with Brady.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
