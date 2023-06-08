PHILADELPHIA - When the trade first happened, Kody Clemens seemed to be more of a curiosity than anything.

The Phillies traded Matt Vierling, Nick Maton and Donny Sands to the Detroit Tigers for reliever Gregory Soto and Clemens last January.

Soto was the prize. He was the Tigers closer last season and a two-time American League All Star.

Clemens had a recognizable last name. He is the son of famed pitcher Roger Clemens. But as for the trade, to the casual fan he was an afterthought.

After all, Clemens played in just 56 games and batted .145 last season.

As a primarily a corner infielder, where would he even play for the Phillies?

Philadelphia seemed set with Rhys Hoskins at first base, Alec Bohm at third and Darick Hall off the bench..

But things happen.

Clemens continued his surprising season with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth as the Phillies rallied to beat the Tigers 3-2 before 29,028 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies (30-32) have won five straight.

“It was amazing,” Clemens said.

HE DID THE THING pic.twitter.com/QyDxR1rmP2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 9, 2023

The walk-off was the first of Clemens’ career. It also came against his former team and with his father in the Citizens Bank Park stands.

“I had no ill will against the Tigers,” Clemens said. “But it does feel pretty good after they trade you away and you end the game.”

Clemens began the season with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He was promoted to the big leagues the first week of April and has gotten a chance to play because of injuries to Hoskins (knee) and Hall (thumb).

“Obviously, you don’t like to see injuries that happen in the spring and earlier in the year,” Clemens said. “But it got me an opportunity to come up here and try and help this team win. I finally got an opportunity, and it’s been great so far just trying to show everybody what I’m capable of, and rusting the process in terms of my ability to go out there and play at this level.”

Clemens, 27, is batting .311 (19 for 61) since May 1. Thursday was his 23rd start at first base.

“You always need your young guys to perform,” Bryce Harper said. “You have a young kid going out there and doing everything he can to win a game that’s huge for us. Somebody goes down, he picks it up. Day in and day out, he’s been great for us.”

The Phillies rally made sure they did not let starting pitcher Zack Wheeler’s brilliant effort go to waste. He threw 7 ⅓ no-hit innings.

“Everybody has it in the back of their mind when a pitcher is throwing that well you have to step up and win the game for him,” Clemens said. “He’s busting his you-know-what out there trying to win the game. He threw really well. We have to win that game and luckily we did.”

Still, the Phillies trailed 2-1 when they came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth.

The Phillies loaded the bases on a Harper leadoff double, a Treat Turner walk and a Bryson Stott infield single.

Brandon Marsh tied the game when he drove in harper with a sacrifice fly,

Clemens followed.

He pulled a sinker from Tigers closer Alex Sang into right field for the winning hit.

“I got a good pitch to hit, and I put a good swing on it,” Clemens said. “I was just telling myself on deck, ‘Just act like it’s a normal at-bat.’ The situation was a little more pressure, but I just tried to stay relaxed and do what I’ve been doing the past couple of weeks - get in there and have a quality at-bat.”

Kody did not get a chance to speak to his famous dad before the media talked to him in the Phillies clubhouse.

What did he think Roger would say to him?

“He’ll say ‘Nice job, kid. Way to swing it. Way to stay on that sinker,’ ” Kody said. “Just simple. He’s probably locked into the game as much as I was.”

Philadelphia has 20 games left in June. The schedule isn’t easy. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in town this weekend. A road trip out West to play the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Oakland A’s follows. Then it’s back to Citizens Bank for a homestand against the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

The Phillies have to go 11-9 the rest of the month to be .500 (41-41) by July 1. That puts them in position to make a second-half playoff run - the same as last season.

‘I think we’re playing good baseball right now,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Our guys are up for the challenge. It’s a resilient group. I’m excited. We’ll see what happens.”