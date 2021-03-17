Jose Alvarado is trimmer, throwing harder and pitching well for Phillies

Alvarado, 25, has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. The left-hander appeared in just nine regular-season games because of shoulder trouble last season. Alvarado said after last season he looked in the mirror and realized something needed to change.

He did not return his native Venezuela and instead stayed in the United States and dedicated himself to getting in shape. Alvarado said he dropped more than 50 pounds since and now weighs about 260.

“I focused every day on continuing to work hard,” he said.

The speculation is that either Archie Bradley or Hector Neris will close for the Phillies this season. But Alvarado’s success this spring certainly makes him a saves candidate. Phillies manager Joe Girardi doesn't appear to be in a rush to name a closer.

“That has not been on our forefront of decisions we have to make, so we really haven’t spoken about it a lot,” Girardi said. “I think the makeup of the rest of the bullpen could effect how we do something. I think we have to figure that out too.”

Alvarado said he’s not worried about where he pitches.