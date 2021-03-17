Jose Alvarado is trimmer, throwing harder and pitching well for Phillies

Jose Alvarado sounds like he’s loving life.
When you’ve dropped 50 pounds, throw 100 mph and you’re the talk of spring training, there’s a lot to be enthusiastic about.
The Philadelphia Phillies reliever struck out the side in 20 pitches during his one inning of work in Philadelphia’s 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Alvarado twice topped the 100 mph mark. The left-hander has thrown five scoreless innings this spring, striking out seven and allowing two hits.
“Now is like a new year,” Alvarado said in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “I’m very happy every day.”
Alvarado is one of the biggest reasons the Phillies believe their bullpen will be better this season than last, when it had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings.
“The ball is coming in hard,” Phillies catcher Jeff Mathis said of Alvarado. “It’s not straight. The sinker is his best pitch, but he’s also mixed in the cutter and the curveball quite a bit. He’s been throwing a lot of strikes. When he’s doing that with those weapons, it’s a really good option at the end of games.”
Philadelphia added Alvarado in a three-way trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in December. It could prove to be the best acquisition of the offseason.
Alvarado, 25, has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. The left-hander appeared in just nine regular-season games because of shoulder trouble last season. Alvarado said after last season he looked in the mirror and realized something needed to change.
He did not return his native Venezuela and instead stayed in the United States and dedicated himself to getting in shape. Alvarado said he dropped more than 50 pounds since and now weighs about 260.
“I focused every day on continuing to work hard,” he said.
The speculation is that either Archie Bradley or Hector Neris will close for the Phillies this season. But Alvarado’s success this spring certainly makes him a saves candidate. Phillies manager Joe Girardi doesn't appear to be in a rush to name a closer.
“That has not been on our forefront of decisions we have to make, so we really haven’t spoken about it a lot,” Girardi said. “I think the makeup of the rest of the bullpen could effect how we do something. I think we have to figure that out too.”
Alvarado said he’s not worried about where he pitches.
“I prepare the same every day,” Alvarado said. “I don’t yet what role the manager gives to me, but I’m ready for everything. If I come in after the fifth inning, sixth, seventh, eighth or the ninth, I’m ready, man. I focus to compete in the game, and that’s it.”
Extra innings: The Phillies have some injury issues with their starting rotation. Girardi said Zach Eflin’s back flared up while throwing in the bullpen earlier this week.
“A little,” Girardi said when asked how concerned he was about Eflin. “I like there was a ton of progress the last few days, and he was able to play catch today. That made me feel pretty good."
Meanwhile, pitcher Spencer Howard continues to experience back spasms and is not expected to pitch in the next few days.
