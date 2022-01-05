Jimmy Rollins is a Phillies legend but falls short of being a Hall of Famer

Phillies history can't be authored without Rollins, and not just because he had more hits (2,306) than anyone who's worn the uniform. He was a serial winner who helped change the culture of an organization and turn shiny, new Citizens Bank Park into the coolest spot in a football-crazed city. He's a mortal lock for the team's Wall of Fame. No. 11 should be retired in Ashburn Alley, too.

Not every franchise icon is a Hall of Famer, though. Think of Dale Murphy with the Braves. Or Dwight Evans with the Red Sox. Or Lou Whitaker with the Tigers. Or Don Mattingly and Bernie Williams with the Yankees. And it feels to this voter, at least for now, like that's the club to which Rollins belongs.

Rollins' case rests with traditional metrics and achievements. He's 115th all-time in hits (2,455) and tied for 85th in runs (1,421). He was a three-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner, and the 2007 NL MVP after claiming the Phillies were "the team to beat" in the NL East and backing it up with 212 hits, 38 doubles, 20 triples, 30 home runs, 94 RBIs, and an .875 on-base plus slugging percentage. He played 19,513 2/3 innings at shortstop, seventh all-time behind Derek Jeter, Omar Vizquel, Luis Aparicio, Ozzie Smith, Cal Ripken Jr., and Luke Appling. Only Vizquel isn't in the Hall of Fame.