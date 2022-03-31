Jimmy Rollins added to Phillies' front office

Jimmy Rollins is taking on another role with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The former standout shortstop who helped the team win the 2008 World Series was named special advisor to the president of baseball operations, the Phillies announced Thursday.

Rollins has served as a special advisor since 2019, doing a variety of jobs for the club. In that role, he would assist with baseball and business operations. Rollins joined the broadcast team that same year as an on-air analyst for some games with NBC Sports Philadelphia, a role he will still maintain, a release from the team said.

In this new role, Rollins will periodically assist the team in an on-field capacity and advise the front office with baseball operations decisions.

“The addition of Jimmy Rollins to our baseball operations department is a significant gain for the Phillies,” President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski said in the release.

“As one of the franchise’s all-time greats, Jimmy brings tremendous baseball instincts and an institutional knowledge of what it takes to win in Philadelphia. We look forward to his continued contributions to the Phillies.”

Rollins, who was the 2007 National League Most Valuable Player, leads the franchise in hits (2,306) and doubles (479). He was a valuable asset while playing for the Phillies, helping the team capture five consecutive National League East championships (2007-11).

Rollins is a three-time All-Star (2001, 2002, 2005) and won four Gold Glove Awards (2007, 2008, 2009, 2012) and a Silver Slugger Award (2007). He played 15 seasons for the Phillies, posting a .267 batting average, scored 1,421 runs and had 2,306 hits, including 216 homers.

The Phillies drafted Rollins in the second round of the 1996 draft.

“I’m honored to move into baseball operations and assist Dave (Dombrowski) and his staff,” Rollins said. “The Phillies mean a great deal to me, and I’ll do whatever I can to help get this team back to where it belongs, and that’s deep in October.”

