Jean Segura hits game-winning single as Phillies beat Braves in opener

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies bullpen got a key strikeout with the bases loaded and two outs to end the eighth inning Thursday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves.
Philadelphia relievers then saw the ninth end when shortstop Didi Gregorius made an over-the-shoulder catch with his back to the infield.
Finally, Philadelphia ended the top of the 10th inning when centerfielder Roman Quinn threw a runner out at home plate.
It didn’t matter what heroics it took. After last season’s bullpen struggles, the results were all that mattered.
The Phillies’ relievers threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to propel Philadelphia to a 3-2 win over the Braves on a windy, chilly opening day at Citizens Bank Park. Jean Segura knocked in the winning run with an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning.
“I think it’s a big boost,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of the win. “It would have been tough to lose a game like this with what we went through last year.”
What the Phillies went through last year was one of the worst bullpen performances in baseball history. Phillies relievers had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings and were the primary reason why Philadelphia finished 28-32 and missed the postseason for the ninth straight year.
“I think this was a great way to start off on the right foot,” said Phillis reliever Connor Brogdan, who earned Thursday’s win with a scoreless 10th inning. “Last year was pretty rough.”
Thursday’s season opener marked the return of fans to Citizens Bank Park after no one attended during last year’s COVID-19-shortened season.
The announced crowd of 8,529 experienced a nervous top of the eighth with Phillies left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado on the mound. Acquired in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, he’s one of the new faces designed to bolster the bullpen.
Alvarado walked a batter on four pitches, hit another and allowed a single to load the bases.
But he got three strikeouts, ending the inning when he struck out Braves hitter Cristian Pache swinging at a 100.2 mph sinker.
“When you have that type of power and strikeout ability,” Girardi said, “you can get out of it.”
Phillies closer Hector Neris pitched a scoreless ninth. Neris pumped his fists after Gregorius’ over-the-shoulder catch in the swirling wind ended that inning.
Quinn managed to top Gregorius’ stellar defense.
With one out in the top of the 10th, the centerfielder caught a fly ball and then threw Braves runner Ozzie Albies out at home plate.
Brogdan was backing up home plate on the play.
“It was a great throw,” Brogdon said. “I had the best seat in the house.”
The Phillies scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th. As per baseball’s extra-inning rules, the inning began with a runner — in this case, Bryce Harper — on second. He moved to third on a Realmuto groundout. After Alec Bohm grounded out, the Braves elected to walk Gregorius and pitch to Segura.
Segura hit a first-pitch grounder that bounced over the head of Braves third baseman Austin Riley to knock in Harper.
The bullpen’s performance helped the Phillies avoid what would have been a disturbing defeat.
Nola (six strikeouts and no walks in 6 2/3 innings) appeared to be in control of the Braves’ hitters. With two outs in the seventh inning, there was nobody on base and the Phillies led 2-0.
Things then quickly changed.
Braves outfielder Cristian Pache hit a Nola changeup for a double.
Pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval then pulled an 0-2 Nola fastball 407 feet into the second deck in right field to tie the game.
There are 161 games left in the season, and too much shouldn’t be made of one victory.
But Thursday was the type of game the Phillies must win if they are to contend for a playoff spot in the National League East, a division many experts consider baseball’s best.
Philadelphia had its ace on the mound against a division rival. They had a lead, blew it but won a one-run game with clutch hitting and a clutch bullpen performance.
“I think we’re going to have a ton of games like this in our division,” Girardi said, “so we have to get used to it.”
