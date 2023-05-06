Kentucky Derby long shot picks: Dark horses for Churchill Downs Check out our favorite longshot bets for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which can be wagered on at FanDuel Sportsbook with ease.

A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple A

IF Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 26 games, he was hitting .393 (35 for 89) with seven doubles, four triples, three homers, 25 runs and 13 RBIs. He had walked 25 times and struck out 13 times, and his OPS was 1.193.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 423 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .286 with 76 doubles, 22 triples, 43 homers and 214 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through six starts, he was 1-2 with a 7.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings. He had his best outing of the season Tuesday with six no-hit innings. He walked three and struck out nine.

Through 76 career minor league games (74 starts), he was 16-26 with a 4.51 ERA and 390 strikeouts in 337 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) but was placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (elbow injury). Petty is the No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com.

In 27 career games (21 starts), Petty was 1-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through four starts, he was 0-1 with a 8.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.

This is the first pro season for Dean, who was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 24 games, he was batting .295 (31 for 105) with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers, 18 runs, 21 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

In 32 career games, he was hitting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers, 23 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-0 with a 18.00 ERA and five strikeouts in five innings (five appearances).

In nine career games, Rodriguez was 3-0 with a 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. He was signed out of the MLB Draft league last summer by the Mets.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 21, has been on the Philadelphia Phillies’ restricted list since last year.

