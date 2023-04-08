The minor league season has begun for seven local players.

Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome and Millville alumnus Buddy Kennedy both started their Triple-A seasons last week. Groome is looking to make his MLB debut sometime this year, while Kennedy hopes to get back to the majors.

Sean Mooney in Double-A, Chase Petty in High-A, and Single-A players Noah Dean, Josh Hood and Joe Joe Rodriguez all began their seasons Thursday.

Here’s a look at the start of the minor league season through Thursday:

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, made his first start of the season for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) on March 31. He allowed two runs and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings. He did not get a decision.

Through 71 career minor league games (69 starts), he was 15-24 with a 4.25 ERA and 367 strikeouts in 311 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

IF Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is off to a torrid start with the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks. He was hitting .667 (6 for 9) with two doubles, two homers and a 2.341 OPS in three games.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 400 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .282 with 71 doubles, 18 triples, 42 homers and 205 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) on Thursday but was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), who turned 20 on Tuesday, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Petty, the No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, had not made his debut yet.

In 27 career games (21 starts), Petty was 1-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Dean was drafted in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston but has yet to make his pro debut.

IF Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). In one game, he was batting .167 (1 for 6) with a double and an RBI.

In nine career games, he was hitting .154 (4 for 26) with two runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, is pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets). He had not made his season debut yet. Rodriguez, who was signed out of the MLB Draft League last summer, went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and six strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings in the Florida Complex League in 2022.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, has been on the Philadelphia Phillies’ restricted list since last year.

