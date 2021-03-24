J.T. Realmuto homers, feels good in spring debut for Phillies

J.T. Realmuto came back with a bang Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies catcher hit a home run in his first spring training at-bat in Clearwater, Florida.

Realmuto hit a 76.7 mph changeup from Toronto Blue Jays starter Tommy Milone 353 feet into the left-field stands. Realmuto had been out since February with a broken bone at the base of his right thumb.

“It felt good,” Realmuto said after Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays. “The thumb feels like it’s all healed up. Actually, I didn’t feel it at all out there. We took just enough time to come back, let it heal up as much as it needed to, and it felt great.”

Realmuto caught five innings in the loss. He made a couple throws to second base, unsuccessfully attempting to catch base stealers. That they were safe didn’t matter. The most important thing was that Realmuto was pain free. Throwing has always been when Realmuto felt the injury the most.

“That’s something I was hoping would get tested,” Realmuto said. “That’s the last thing that I was worried about with my thumb, an explosive play like that. I didn’t feel it either time.”