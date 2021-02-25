Is the way Bryce Harper cares enough to lead Phillies to the postseason?: Must Win

“I thought, ‘Wow, here we go,’” Harper said. “You don’t really bring in Dombrowski unless it’s a win-now kind of move. I think Dombrowski has done a great job of bringing the guys we have now into camp. We have a lot of competition right now in camp. I think that’s good for us. The way Dombrowski works, I don’t know if he’s even done yet.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spring training photographs show Harper looking fit and swinging a Phillie Phanatic bat.

But some words Harper said Thursday did raise some concerns. Back trouble hampered him down the stretch of last season. He batted .147 (10 for 68) with a home run in the Phillies' first 16 games of September. Harper admitted the back limited him so much that he couldn’t throw a baseball.

“I don’t want to complain about anything I go through,” he said. “If it’s that bad I’ll stop playing. But I wanted to win. I wanted to stay in the line-up for my teammates.”

Harper says he is now pain free, but the injury does cause long term concern. Phillies fans only need to look back a few years to Chase Utley to see how injuries caused a player to age prematurely.