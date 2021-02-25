Is the way Bryce Harper cares enough to lead Phillies to the postseason?: Must Win

Bryce Harper’s talent and hustle makes him one of the Philadelphia Phillies' most popular players.
But what also makes the right fielder an appealing figure is when he talks about the team. He sounds like a fan.
That was the case Thursday when Harper spoke to the media during a 27-minute, 11-second Zoom call.
Harper, in case you were wondering, is a win-now guy.
“If you don’t win games, you’re going to have the fifth pick in the draft,” Harper said. “I don’t want to have that.”
Harper admitted Thursday he felt like a lot of Phillies fans last fall when he heard management talking about financial problems caused by the pandemic and those problems' effect on the team’s ability to resign catcher J.T. Realmuto. Harper also knew the Phillies' farm system has few prospects and the possibility of trading a package of minor leaguers for an established star was non-existent.
“When you get halfway through the offseason, and there’s not much going on,” Harper said, “you kind of sit there worrying about what our identity as a team is about. I was wondering what we were going to do.”
Harper, like many fans, felt a lot better after the Phillies named Dave Dombrowski president of baseball operations, and the Phillies re-signed Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius.
“I thought, ‘Wow, here we go,’” Harper said. “You don’t really bring in Dombrowski unless it’s a win-now kind of move. I think Dombrowski has done a great job of bringing the guys we have now into camp. We have a lot of competition right now in camp. I think that’s good for us. The way Dombrowski works, I don’t know if he’s even done yet.”
Spring training photographs show Harper looking fit and swinging a Phillie Phanatic bat.
But some words Harper said Thursday did raise some concerns. Back trouble hampered him down the stretch of last season. He batted .147 (10 for 68) with a home run in the Phillies' first 16 games of September. Harper admitted the back limited him so much that he couldn’t throw a baseball.
“I don’t want to complain about anything I go through,” he said. “If it’s that bad I’ll stop playing. But I wanted to win. I wanted to stay in the line-up for my teammates.”
Harper says he is now pain free, but the injury does cause long term concern. Phillies fans only need to look back a few years to Chase Utley to see how injuries caused a player to age prematurely.
“I need to stay on top of things,” Harper said. “I need to understand how I’m working, my workload. I want to play every day. I want to be smart performing every single day. The Phillies and the city of Philadelphia is going to need me to do that for us to win.”
Harper lives in Las Vegas but he seems made to play in a Northeast city where sports is part of the city’s fabric. This is Harper’s third season in Philadelphia. There are 10 more seasons to go on the 13-year contract he signed in 2019.
Harper’s time in Philadelphia will not be judged by individual accomplishments but rather how many times the Phillies make the postseason.
Philadelphia hasn’t made the postseason since 2011. Harper knows it won’t be easy to break that streak. He called the National League East the best division in baseball.
But you can almost feel the urgency in Harper's voice when he speaks about the playoffs. That's another reason he connects with the fans.
“I hate being home for Halloween,” he said. “The town needs it. It all starts down here right now. We need to figure out who we are, what we can do and how we can do it.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
