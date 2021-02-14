In signing Chase Anderson, Phillies showed they didn't put much stock in short 2020 season

It happened Sept. 17 at Yankee Stadium. In a span of 14 pitches, Anderson gave up five home runs. Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit took him deep in succession — all on first pitches. After striking out Aaron Hicks, he allowed back-to-back homers to Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres in the Toronto Blue Jays' 10-7 loss.

Anderson didn't even make history. He merely matched it, becoming the second pitcher ever to allow five homers in one inning. Michael Blazek, coincidentally Anderson's former teammate with the Milwaukee Brewers, did it three years earlier.

"It's bam-bam-bam-bam-bam, and it's like, what happened? It went by so fast," Anderson said. "Your mind is kind of racing. I think I was tipping a pitch. I was doing something that they picked up on pretty quickly because there's definitely a difference from [three] strikeouts in [the previous] two innings to five homers in one inning. You take that one inning away and my year is totally different."

To be clear, stripping out that fourth inning in New York wouldn't have turned Anderson's season into Trevor Bauer's. It was only the nadir of a four-game stretch in September in which the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets knocked him around for 20 runs in 12 innings.