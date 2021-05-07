In Nola, Wheeler, and Eflin they trust: Phillies hope pitching trio can take them far

"The one place I would say that I'm a little old-fashioned compared to what the contemporary is, I still like our starters to give us six to seven innings," Dombrowski said after getting hired in December. "I like seven innings out of a starting pitcher, but I also don't believe seven innings and 140 pitches, either. There's a pitch limit. But I think you win with starting pitching."

Girardi is wary of pushing starters too far, too. He went to the mound Thursday after Wheeler allowed a pair of one-out hits in the ninth inning. The conversation was short. He wasn't taking Wheeler out of the game, but he also was giving him only one more batter.

Wheeler responded by getting Daniel Vogelbach to foul out.

"I'm not crazy about doing it too often, and you pick your times to do it," Girardi said. "We have three guys that are able to do that, which helps. I think it's a luxury."

It also can be a pathway to success.

Two years ago, the Nationals won the World Series with a top-heavy roster that relied on starters Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin. They combined for 583 1/3 innings, 40.5% of the total thrown by Washington pitchers.

Thus far, Nola, Wheeler, and Eflin have accounted for 46.6% of the Phillies' innings total.