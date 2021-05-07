In Nola, Wheeler, and Eflin they trust: Phillies hope pitching trio can take them far

Five weeks into the season, the Philadelphia Phillies grade out as the worst defensive team in the National League, according to the metrics from Sports Info Solutions.
Their center fielders are batting .120; their primary leadoff man, .198. They have scored 12 fewer runs than they have allowed.
But they also hand the ball to Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler or Zach Eflin three out of every five games.
And sometimes, that's enough.
Manager Joe Girardi calls them "1A, 1B and 1C," and treats them accordingly. In an age when teams deploy one-inning "openers" and pull aces after 5 1/3 innings in Game 6 of the World Series, the Phillies lean on their top three starters like pillars.
Nola topped 100 pitches in three of his last four starts. Eflin did it in two of his last four. Wheeler has completed at least seven innings in five of seven starts, including Thursday's complete-game 2-0 shutout of the Brewers, and averaged 103 pitches per start.
In 20 starts among them, they have thrown 130 innings, more than any other trio in baseball. Trevor Bauer, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias of the Dodgers are the closest with 121 2/3 innings in 20 starts. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, and Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals are third with 105 innings in 18 starts.
"I think there's a sense of confidence with those guys," catcher Andrew Knapp said of the Phillies' horses. "They all try to one-up each other. It's been fun."
But Nola, Wheeler, and Eflin are also central to any chance that the Phillies have of breaking a nine-year playoff drought. They give a flawed roster a chance to win in spite of itself.
To wit: When the offense was muted, as it has been often, Nola and Wheeler shut out the Cardinals and Brewers, respectively. Eflin is a six- or seven-inning lock, lightening the load for a bullpen that's been taxed by short starts from the back of the rotation. Nola, Wheeler, and Eflin have combined for a 3.05 ERA; the Phillies' other starters have a 5.96 mark in 51 1/3 innings.
The Phillies drafted Nola in the first round in 2014, traded franchise icon Jimmy Rollins for Eflin six months later, and signed Wheeler for $118 million as a free agent in the 2019-20 offseason. And although they were inherited by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, anchoring a team to a top-heavy rotation is a familiar formula for him.
In Detroit, Dombrowski built playoff teams and pennant winners around Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Doug Fister and Anibal Sánchez. In Boston, he won division titles and a World Series with Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez. Those teams didn't have the Phillies' weaknesses. But their success always came back to starting pitching.
"The one place I would say that I'm a little old-fashioned compared to what the contemporary is, I still like our starters to give us six to seven innings," Dombrowski said after getting hired in December. "I like seven innings out of a starting pitcher, but I also don't believe seven innings and 140 pitches, either. There's a pitch limit. But I think you win with starting pitching."
Girardi is wary of pushing starters too far, too. He went to the mound Thursday after Wheeler allowed a pair of one-out hits in the ninth inning. The conversation was short. He wasn't taking Wheeler out of the game, but he also was giving him only one more batter.
Wheeler responded by getting Daniel Vogelbach to foul out.
"I'm not crazy about doing it too often, and you pick your times to do it," Girardi said. "We have three guys that are able to do that, which helps. I think it's a luxury."
It also can be a pathway to success.
Two years ago, the Nationals won the World Series with a top-heavy roster that relied on starters Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Patrick Corbin. They combined for 583 1/3 innings, 40.5% of the total thrown by Washington pitchers.
Thus far, Nola, Wheeler, and Eflin have accounted for 46.6% of the Phillies' innings total.
"It's been huge," Knapp said. "They've kept us in it. There's been some streakiness with the bats. But those guys have been able to grind basically the entire time. They've stepped up when we need them."
