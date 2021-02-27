How Dave Dombrowski redid Phillies' roster in 9 weeks

In his introductory news conference, Dombrowski projected organizational conservatism. He expressed his opinion that the Phillies possess a talented roster that is nevertheless more than one player from being a World Series contender. He stressed the importance of clinging to top prospects rather than trading them for short-term gains.

But Dombrowski also has a knack for talking owners into being aggressive. In Boston, for instance, he persuaded John Henry to fork over $217 million over seven years for David Price after the Red Sox owner had previously eschewed long-term, nine-figure contracts for free-agent pitchers.

And after a few days on the job with the Phillies, he outlined for Middleton his belief that the team could snap a nine-year playoff drought by re-signing Realmuto and strengthening the margins of the roster.

“We thought we could have a competitive club, and once we started talking about it and how we thought it would work, (the owners) were very open-minded to us being aggressive in trying to do the things we wanted to do,” Dombrowski said. “I can’t say it was like, OK, 100%, this is what we’re going to do at this particular time. But I think that’s when I started to see exactly where we were going to go from a dollar perspective.”