Harper stays hot, Knapp hits walk-off single as Phillies beat Giants

And now as Philadelphia starts a seven-game road trip in Colorado against the Rockies on Friday, injuries and inconsistent play have the Phillies at a bit of a crossroads.

Before Wednesday’s game, Philadelphia put second baseman Jean Segura on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadriceps.

Segura was one of the few Phillies off to a fast start with a .333/.359/.450 slash line. His injury comes at a time when the Phillies are shorthanded. Centerfielder Adam Haseley left the team for personal reasons last week. Shortstop Didi Gregorius has missed the last three games with an elbow injury. Starting pitcher Matt Moore, reliever Jose Alvarado and utility infielder Ronald Torreyes were placed on the COVID-19 list Monday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Phillies recalled utility player Scott Kingery and pitching prospect Spencer Howard from the alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Kingery was sent to Lehigh Valley to work on his swing. He went 7 for 44 with 19 strikeouts in spring training. He was reportedly 1 for 26 with 12 strikeouts at the alternate training facility. The Phillies want Kingery to take a line drive approach and not try to uppercut the ball for home runs.