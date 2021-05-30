Hammonton's LT Struble reaches Mets' Triple-A Syracuse team

LT Struble has gone from the New York Mets’ Low-A affiliate to their Triple-A team in less than two weeks.
Struble, 24, a Hammonton High School graduate, is playing for the Syracuse Mets in upstate New York. The center fielder was promoted to Syracuse on Tuesday from the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Mets’ High-A affiliate. He had been promoted to Brooklyn from the St. Lucie Mets on May 18.
Struble had made two plate appearances in Syracuse through Thursday, going 0 for 1 with a walk. He played in three games with Brooklyn, going 1 for 5 with two walks and three runs scored.
With three minor-league teams this season, Struble was hitting .259 (7 for 27) with three RBIs, four runs scored and four stolen bases in 11 games. In his career, he was hitting .241 (19 for 79) with a double, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases.
The Mets chose the 24-year-old from Hammonton in the 29th round of the 2019 draft.
Updates on 11 other area players players, with stats through Thursday:
Triple ARHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City) is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas, a Triple-A West team in the San Diego Padres organization. The 26-year-old from Brigantine was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.
In his major-league career, he is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts. He’d struck out 18 in 262/3 innings. He had made four starts this season and was 1-2 with a 7.50 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 innings.
CF Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional) is playing for the Memphis Redbirds, a Triple-A East team in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The 31-year-old from Cape May was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs.
Szczur played parts of five seasons in the majors, most recently with the 2018 Padres. He was a member of the Cubs’ World Series team in 2016. In 363 career major-league games, he’d hit .231 (136 for 589) with 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 61 RBIs and 80 runs.
Through 17 games this season for the Redbirds, Szczur was hitting .203 (12 for 59) with a double, a triple, four homers, six runs and seven RBIs.
Double ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional) is playing for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a Double-A South team in the Los Angeles Angels organization. The 24-year-old from Vineland was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
Brady made his first two starts of the season last week. He was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA and five strikeouts. He’d allowed four runs, two earned, on a hit and five walks in 32/3 innings. He’d made 45 minor-league career appearances (25 starts) with a 4.13 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 1481/3 innings.
RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) is playing for the Frisco RoughRiders, a Double-A Central team in the Texas Rangers organization. The 25-year-old from Hammonton was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels.
He was 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA in six appearances this season. In 101/3 innings, he had allowed eight hits and two walks and struck out 13. He had a career 4.69 ERA in 128 minor-league appearances, having struck out 379 in 4582/3 innings.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine) is playing for the Reading Fightin Phils, a Double-A East team in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. The 24-year-old from Vineland was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
He had made eight appearances this season with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 111/3 innings. In 103 career minor-league appearances, he had a 2.74 ERA with 239 strikeouts in 161 innings.
Single A (high)RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit) is playing for the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, a High-A East team in the Phillies organization. The 26-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout.
He had made eight appearances for the BlueClaws and was 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA in 52/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat) is playing for the Greenville Drive, a High-A East team in the Boston Red Sox organization. The 22-year-old from Barnegat was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
Groome had his best start of the season May 22, allowing a run on one hit and four walks and striking out seven in 32/3 innings. Through four starts this year, Groome was 0-2 with a 10.64 ERA. He had struck out 18 in 11 innings.
In 24 career minor-league games, he is 3-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 77 innings.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is playing for the Hillsboro Hops, a High-A West team in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. The 22-year-old from Millville was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Diamondbacks.
Kennedy was hitting .255 (12 for 47) with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games this season. In 222 minor-league games, he was batting .281 (235 for 836) with 13 homers and 109 RBIs.
Single A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City) is playing for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, a Low-A Southeast team in the Twins’ organization. The 23-year-old from Somers Point was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins.
Mooney made his pro debut May 6, allowing one run in 22/3 innings and then going on the injured list. He returned to start May 23 and allowed an unearned run on three hits and three walks in two innings. He struck out three. Through two games, he was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA and eight strikeouts in 42/3 innings.
Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the AZL Angels, an Arizona League affiliate of Los Angeles. The 20-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. The Angels’ season begins June 28.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the GCL Phillies, a Gulf Coast League affiliate of Philadelphia. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal last June. The Phillies’ season begins June 28.
