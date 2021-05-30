Hammonton's LT Struble reaches Mets' Triple-A Syracuse team

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat) is playing for the Greenville Drive, a High-A East team in the Boston Red Sox organization. The 22-year-old from Barnegat was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Groome had his best start of the season May 22, allowing a run on one hit and four walks and striking out seven in 32/3 innings. Through four starts this year, Groome was 0-2 with a 10.64 ERA. He had struck out 18 in 11 innings.

In 24 career minor-league games, he is 3-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 77 innings.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is playing for the Hillsboro Hops, a High-A West team in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. The 22-year-old from Millville was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Diamondbacks.

Kennedy was hitting .255 (12 for 47) with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games this season. In 222 minor-league games, he was batting .281 (235 for 836) with 13 homers and 109 RBIs.

Single A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City) is playing for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, a Low-A Southeast team in the Twins’ organization. The 23-year-old from Somers Point was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins.