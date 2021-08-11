Héctor Neris is throwing more sinkers and helping to lift the Phillies' bullpen

For a pitcher whose primary responsibility is to prevent comebacks from happening, Héctor Neris has gotten rather good at authoring his own.

In 2018, for instance, after being removed as the Philadelphia Phillies' closer and demoted to triple A, he returned six weeks later to strike out 35 of 69 batters over his last 20 appearances. Last season, he fumbled the closer's job again only to post a 1.23 ERA over his next 15 outings and reemerge as manager Joe Girardi's most trusted reliever, albeit in a historically bad bullpen.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that Neris is in the midst of yet another midsummer revival.

Entering Tuesday night's series opener at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he hadn't yielded a run in 13 of 14 appearances, including seven in a row. He went two innings in four of those games. Since July 5, he held opponents to a .155 batting average (9-for-58) with five walks, stranded 87.3% of baserunners, and had a 1.62 ERA in 16 2/3 innings, tied for third among National League relievers behind Arizona's Matt Peacock (23) and the Mets' Drew Smith (18).

In the search for reasons why the Phillies won eight consecutive games — their longest streak since 2011 — and gained a two-game lead in the NL East, Neris' resurgence rates as one of the most consequential.