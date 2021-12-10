 Skip to main content
Fregosi Jr, scout and son of former manager, dies at 57
PHILLIES

Fregosi Jr, scout and son of former manager, dies at 57

Obit-Fregosi Jr Baseball

FILE — Jim Fregosi, Jr., left, shares a moment with Angels great Bobby Knoop before throwing out the first pitch in honor of his late father Jim Fregosi before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles, the Royals said. He was 57.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, has died. He was 57.

Fregosi died Thursday in Los Angeles, the Royals said.

Fregosi spent 17 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an area scout, scouting cross-checker and major league scout over two stints around time with the Colorado Rockies in 1999 and 2000. He joined the Royals after the 2011 season.

Jim Fregosi Sr. managed the Phillies from 1991-96, including the famed 1993 team. He died in 2014 at age 71.

Taken by St. Louis with the 42nd overall pick in the 1985 amateur draft, Fregosi Jr. spent five seasons in the minors with the Cardinals and Montreal Expos, advancing as high as Double-A. He joined the Phillies in 1992.

