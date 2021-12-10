Fregosi Jr, scout and son of former manager, dies at 57

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, has died. He was 57.
Fregosi died Thursday in Los Angeles, the Royals said.
Fregosi spent 17 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an area scout, scouting cross-checker and major league scout over two stints around time with the Colorado Rockies in 1999 and 2000. He joined the Royals after the 2011 season.
Jim Fregosi Sr. managed the Phillies from 1991-96, including the famed 1993 team. He died in 2014 at age 71.
Taken by St. Louis with the 42nd overall pick in the 1985 amateur draft, Fregosi Jr. spent five seasons in the minors with the Cardinals and Montreal Expos, advancing as high as Double-A. He joined the Phillies in 1992.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.