Former Phillies star and 1972 AL MVP Dick Allen dies at 78

Dick Allen, one of the most talented and misunderstood players in Philadelphia Phillies history, died Monday.
He was 78.
Allen’s twitter feed announced his death Monday.
“With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum,” the feed said.
The Phillies retired Allen’s No. 15 jersey in a ceremony at Citizens Bank Park in September.
The Philies released the following statement after Allen's death was announced:
“The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen. Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did. Dick’s iconic status will resonate for generations of baseball fans to come as one of the all-time greats to play America’s Pastime. He is now reunited with his beloved daughter, Terri. The Phillies extend their condolences to Dick’s widow, Willa, his family, friends and all his fans from coast to coast.”
Allen played for Philadelphia from 1963-69 and 1975-76.
“Even though it was rough,” Allen said during the September ceremony, “I've made some friends along the way.”
Allen, 78, is easily one of the top players in Phillies history, but he did not have it easy in Philadelphia.
He was one of the team’s first star Black players and often confronted racism. Allen was booed and wore a helmet in the field because he was sometimes pelted with objects from the stands. A rock was thrown through his living room window. The media portrayed him as selfish and aloof.
“He was a sensitive Black man who refused to be treated as a second-class citizen,” Phillies great third baseman Mike Schmidt said of Allen during the ceremony. “He played in front of home fans that were (products) of that racist era, racist teammates and different rules for whites and Blacks. He became labeled as a bad teammate, a troublemaker.”
Support Local Journalism
In reality, Schmidt said, Allen was a mentor. Schmidt also recalled the fans giving Allen a standing ovation before the first at-bat of his second stint with the team.
“It must have lasted for 10 minutes,” Schmidt said. “It was almost like the fans of Philly were saying, ‘We apologize for what happened to you back in the ’60s.’”
Allen joined Hall of Fame inductees Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32), Roy Halladay (34) and Robin Roberts (36) as Phillies with their numbers retired. The retirement of Allen’s jersey marks a change in policy for the Phillies. The team previously only retired the numbers of Hall of Fame players.
Allen’s Phillies accomplishments are impressive.
He won the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year Award, leading the league that season in runs scored (125) and triples (13). Allen ranks in the Phillies’ top 10 in home runs (294), on-base plus slugging percentage (.902), slugging percentage (.530) and offensive wins above replacement (43.1).
His success continued after he left Philadelphia.
Allen won the American League MVP in 1972 with the Chicago White Sox. He retired after the 1977 season with 351 career home runs, a .292 career batting average, a .378 career on-base percentage and a .534 career slugging percentage.
Allen is widely considered one of the best players not in the Hall of Fame.
Despite his numbers and accomplishments, sportswriters did not vote him in. Allen missed by one vote in 2014 of being inducted by the now-defunct Veterans Committee. The Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Committee was set to again consider Allen’s candidacy this summer, but that debate was postponed until 2020-21 because of COVID-19.
Allen’s career becomes even more impressive when measured by modern-day statistics, such as wins above replacement (WAR) and on-base percentage plus slugging percentage (OPS).
“He’s a Hall of Famer, for me,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said last September. “From 1964-74, he had higher wins above replacement than Hank Aaron, Joe Morgan and Carl Yastrzemski. We all know how good those guys are, and they’re all Hall of Famers, and rightfully so. But for 10 years, Dick Allen was a pretty dominant player.
"To have an OPS in your career over .900, I believe that’s a Hall of Famer. Now, maybe he doesn’t have 500 home runs or 1,500 RBIs, but the man hit .300 seven times, he was an All-Star, he was an MVP, he was a Rookie of the Year. I would vote for him.”
WATCH: South Jersey's 2020-2021 Winter Outlook
LISTEN: The 2020-2021 Winter Outlook with Jim Sullivan, Long Range Forecasting Guru
Something in the Air: The 2020-2021 Winter Outlook
Last winter barely had snow. Will this winter share the same fate?
The winter of 2020-21 will likely take a page from the warm and nearly snowless playbook of the prior year. However, long-range forecasting experts offer a snowy glimmer of hope for winter-weather lovers.
Jim Sullivan, chief meteorologist at WeatherWorks, a weather consulting company based in Hackettstown, Warren County, says the winter should wind up warmer than average, with fewer chances of snow. However, it should not be as snowless or as warm as last winter.
A persistent La Niña pattern will likely keep the winter mild overall, with few opportunities for snow. However, long-range experts say the polar vortex, absent from South Jersey last winter, could very well arrive this winter, bringing at least one chance for a deep chill and perhaps a snowstorm.
Sullivan highlights the first few weeks into early January as the best time to see a “legitimate” period of winter. On average, the first snowfall at Atlantic City International Airport is Dec. 18.
Winter 2019-20 averaged 0.6 inches of snow in South Jersey, the least since records began in 1895-96, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. This included no snow at all in March, also a record.
How much snow do you like?
Atlantic City International Airport recorded 0.5 inches of snow last winter, the second least since recordkeeping began there in 1943, while Cold Spring in Lower Township recorded 0.9 inches of snow and The Press’ headquarters in Pleasantville measured 0.4 inches.
The average snowfall at Atlantic City International is 16.5 inches. Cold Spring averages 14.9 inches, while Seabrook Farms in Upper Deerfield Township averages 13.4 inches.
Winter forecasting includes looking at snow cover during the fall, water temperatures offshore, solar cycles and winds tens of thousands of feet above the surface in the stratosphere. However, no factor is more important than the state of the El Niño Southern Oscillation.
The ENSO is the state of the water temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean. When they’re above average, its an El Niño. When they’re cooler than average, it’s a La Niña. The state of ENSO has impacts far and wide across the globe, including in North America.
Winter 2020-21 will likely have the strongest La Niña since winter 2010-11. That gives a loud signal that winter will likely be warm and wet, rather than cold and snowy in South Jersey and for much of the southern United States.
“A lot of years, I don’t say anything (about a winter forecast) because all bets are off until you see a strong signal. We’re seeing a pretty strong signal (for a La Niña), and it doesn’t bode well for those who love cold, snowy winters in New Jersey,” said Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist and professor in the Department of Geography at Rutgers University.
In a La Niña pattern, an area of clockwise spinning high pressure sets up south of Alaska. This forces the jet stream — the river of air that separates cold air to the north from warm air to the south — to move from Alaska into the Great Plains and then turn back north over the Northeast, typically well west of New Jersey. Low pressure systems often follow the jet stream, and when they are to the west, their counterclockwise spin will shoot warming, southerly winds into the region. It is possible there are storms that will drop snow or sleet for a few hours, before the precipitation changes to rain and washes away the wintry weather.
Sullivan and Robinson agree this storm track signifies the likelihood of coastal flooding. With storm tracks staying inland, not offshore, nuisance to destructive flooding will be less of an issue.
Last winter, the polar vortex, an upper-level, low pressure system that rotates counterclockwise around the North Pole, never expanded into the Eastern United States.
The polar vortex is like a spinning top. When it spins strongly, it maintains its composure, this time at the poles. When it spins weakly, it can wobble, which can bring colder than average and potentially snowier than average periods.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
“There was this beginning of the PV weakening in late November, early December. ... We got a weakening and the only snowstorm of the winter in December. But then that weakening of the PV never really got fully going,” Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting for Atmospheric and Environmental Research, said of last winter.
How much snow do you like?
This development led to winter forecasts gone astray.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
“I was hinting into the winter that we’d have a good winter in the East. The snow cover was high, the sea ice was low. I thought all the signals were there,” Cohen said.
However, Cohen said there are indications a weakening of the polar vortex will be possible in the winter ahead.
Cohen looked at the nine winters that were in a La Niña the past 20 years. Out of the nine, eight had a weakening of the polar vortex. Of those eight, Cohen classifies three winters as being at least partially colder than average in the Eastern United States.
The most recent one was the winter of 2017-18. That included a storm that brought double-digit snowfall to many places in Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. The highest amounts were in southern Ocean County, with 18 inches in Stafford Township and 17.5 inches in Tuckerton. In March 2018, a quartet of nor’easters brought 9.6 inches of snow to Atlantic City International, and numerous rounds of coastal flooding. That frequency of coastal storms is not expected this winter.
While La Niña typically brings milder temperatures and fewer chances of snow, Sullivan says this La Niña is “east-based.” That could shift the jet stream in the Northeast from the interior to near shore, increasing the likelihood for cold air to push southeast, toward the coast.
Furthermore, the solar cycle is slightly favorable for more snow.
“We’re coming off of a deep solar minimum. It didn’t help last winter, but it could this year,” Sullivan said, noting that solar activity typically comes into play only if all other factors regarding a winter are equal.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny, chilly
Mostly cloudy, flurries will not be ruled out
A plethora of sun
Mostly sunny and mild.
Sun with a blanket of high clouds. Very warm for December.
Rain with a strong wind from the southwest, then northwest
Increasing sunshine.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.