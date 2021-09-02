Former Phillie Steve Bedrosian's advice to son upon joining old team: 'Stay even-keeled'

"Philly fans and Boston fans and New York fans, they're a little bit tougher. If things don't go well, you have to stay even-keeled and keep going. Go back out there the next night and get after it because when you're good, they love you. It works both ways."

The Phillies added Cam Bedrosian, 29, after rosters expanded by two players for the final month of the season. He spent the last seven weeks in triple A, which is where the Phillies stashed the right-hander after signing him in July when he was released by Oakland.

Bedrosian wore No. 40 in Lehigh Valley — the same number his dad wore for his four seasons in Philly — and posted a 2.25 ERA over 16 appearances while averaging nine strikeouts per nine innings. "Little Bedrock" will give the Phillies an extra arm with big-league experience — he has logged 300 games over the past eight seasons, seven of which were spent with the Angels before splitting his time this year with the Reds and A's.

And he has an idea of what to expect in Philly.