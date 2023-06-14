OCEAN CITY — With the Philadelphia Phillies on a road trip out west, the Phillie Phanatic and some of his friends made their way down to shore.

John Kruk, Milt Thompson and the furry green mascot highlighted "Phillies Day at Manco & Manco" on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Wednesday.

Kruk, the Phillies' color commentator for NBCSports Philadelphia, and Thompson loved engaging with the fans on a cloudy day that featured a quick rain shower. Over 200 people waited to get inside the pizza shop to see Kruk and Thompson before the meet-and-greet started at 4:30 p.m. It nearly doubled as the event drew closer. Every table in the pizza shop was full.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Kruk, a three-time All-Star with the Phillies. Kruk and Thompson were members of the 1993 team that won the National League pennant.

“I know when I pulled in here (at about 4:45 p.m.) and saw all these people, I was like, ‘Wow, Milt and I must have done something right.'"

The Phanatic strolled onto the Boardwalk at 9th Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. and was instantly mobbed by fans. People were excited and started to dance with the Phanatic and taking photos, creating a huge crowd.

“This is why they are the best," Kruk said. "They are the best fans. I don’t give a crap what those national media people say, because they don’t know. They never played here, they never worked here. So, screw them."

Thompson, who was the hitting coach for the 2008 World Series championship team, said the Phillies did this event last year, but there was a larger crowd Wednesday.

“It’s great,” Thompson said. “It’s just so awesome. It’s so awesome to see the people out here. Love the Phillies and hopefully our team will get going this year and get back into the playoffs, and good things will happen.”

Phillies ballgirls hosted “Planco & Planco at Manco,” a game where fans could win Phillies-themed prizes. A tent was set up with a DJ, only adding to the fun atmosphere. Part of the proceeds from the event benefited the Phillies Charities Inc.

Manco & Manco is one of the many concession stands in Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will conclude their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at 3:40 p.m. Thursday before heading to Oakland.

“We want to see the Phanatic, we want to see the two ball players and we want to see the ballgirls,” said Susan Gallo, of Swedesboro, Gloucester County.

Gallo was at the event with her daughter, Lisa Trexler, and grandchildren, Sienna Trexler, 6 and Joey Trexler, 3. The family loves the Phanatic because the beloved mascot is “funny and green” and does tricks, Sienna said.

“I like (the Phillies) too,” Sienna added.

For Phillies fans, the 1993 pennant-winning team is still special. The team finished with 97 wins and won the National League pennant. The season before, the Phillies won just 70 games and were not expected to contend in 1993.

Kruk batted .316 during that run with 14 home runs and 85 RBIs to go with a team-leading .430 on-base percentage.

Jim Lyver, who was toward the front of the line, recalled growing up and watching Kruk and called called him an awesome player. Curt Schilling, Mickey Morandini, Tommy Greene, Mitch Williams, Darren Daulton and Lenny Dykstra are other fan-favorites from that team.

“We are big Phillies fans,” said Lyver, who was in line to get autographs from Thompson and Kruk with his sons James Lyver, 10, and Ethan Lyver, 9.

The three had already met Thompson last year and were really excited to meet him for a second time. The Lyvers are from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, but have a house in Ocean City. School just let out, and they are starting their summer off with this event.

“That (1993 team) are legends,” Jim Lyver said. "John, Lenny, Darren Daulton. Oh, it was fantastic to watch. I remember being a kid myself and watching it.”

The season was also special for the players. Kruk noted the team did not sign any high-price or big-name free agents. It was a team put together with players from different organizations, “but it fit and worked for us,” Kruk said.

“No one gave us a chance. All the dang experts, of course, had us finishing last again,” he said. “We didn’t care. We never got into (if) they disrespected us. They didn’t disrespect us. We did suck the year before. But we got players in and got pitching. We had a great system, and we played and fought as a team.”

The Phillies were in a similar situation last year and exceeded expectations en route to the NL title. This season, the Phillies had a rough May. Heading into Wednesday, they have gone 8-3 in June and were 33-34 and two games out of the final Wild Card spot.

Fans are optimistic about the coming months.

“We are going to repeat but this time we are going to the World Series and we are going to win,” said Gallo, who chanted “Go Phillies!” with the rest of her family.

“They are getting some momentum,” said Jim Lyver, who asked his children if the Phillies would make it back to the World Series. James and Ethan both responded, “Yeah!” and “Go Phillies!”

Kruk said the Phillies are hitting better, but he thinks the team may need to get another starting pitcher if top prospect Andrew Painter isn't able to pitch this year following a preseason elbow injury.

“Look, I’m a firm believer in you need starting pitching. Bullpen games don’t work,” Kruk said. “They may work every once in a while. … I hate bullpen games.”