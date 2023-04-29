Here’s a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

IF Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 20 games, he was hitting .388 (26 for 67) with six doubles, two triples, three homers, 22 runs and 13 RBIs. He had walked 23 times and struck out just eight times, and his OPS was 1.220.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 417 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .284 with 75 doubles, 20 triples, 43 homers and 214 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through five starts, he was 1-2 with a 9.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings.

Through 75 career minor league games (73 starts), he was 16-25 with a 4.60 ERA and 381 strikeouts in 331 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). On Monday, he was moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) but was placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (elbow injury). Petty is the No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com.

In 27 career games (21 starts), Petty was 1-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through three starts, he was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in eight innings.

This is the first pro season for Dean, who was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.IF Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 18 games, he was batting .304 (24 for 79) with seven doubles, a triple, two homers, 15 runs, 16 RBIs and six stolen bases.

In 26 career games, he was hitting .273 with seven doubles, a triple, two homers, 17 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and four strikeouts in four innings (three appearances). He had last pitched April 19.

In seven career games, Rodriguez was 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings. He was signed out of the MLB Draft league last summer by the Mets.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, has been on the Philadelphia Phillies’ restricted list since last year.

