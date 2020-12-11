Dombrowski joins Phillies with plans to retool, not rebuild

“I think there are too many good players on the club,” he said. “We have a star player in right field in Bryce (Harper). Anytime you have three good starting pitchers like we have at the top of the rotation (Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin), you’re in a place to be competitive.”

Dombrowski guided three teams — the Miami Marlins, the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox — to four World Series appearances. He won the 1997 Series with the Marlins and the 2018 Series with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox parted ways with Dombrowski in September 2019. Dombrowski had more recently been working with a group to bring an expansion team to Nashville, Tennessee. He had rebuffed offers from the Phillies and other teams earlier this fall but became more open to the opportunity to join the Phillies after hearing from baseball that any talk of expansion was being put on hold for 2021 because of COVID-19.

“David Dombrowski is one of the most accomplished executives this great game has ever seen, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a prepared statement Thursday. “Between David and (manager) Joe Girardi, we now have two of the best people in place to set us on the path back to where we want to be, and that is the postseason and contending for world championships.”