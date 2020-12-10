Dave Dombrowski to be hired by Phillies as president of baseball operations

The Phillies' future finally has a direction. It’s one that says they want to win now.
Philadelphia hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations according to multiple media reports. Jayson Stark of The Athletic broke the news that Dombrowski and the Phillies were close to a contract Thursday morning. Jon Heyman confirmed the hire Thursday afternoon.
Dombrowksi, 64, is one of the most accomplished front office executives in baseball history.
He’s guided three teams — the Miami Marlins, the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox — to four World Series appearances. He won the 1997 World Series with the Marlins and the 2018 title with the Red Sox.
The Red Sox parted ways with Dombrowski in September 2019. Dombrowski had been working with a group to bring an expansion team to Nashville, Tennessee.
Dombrowski is not known as a general manager who believes in long rebuilds. He is willing to sign free agents and trade prospects for established stars.
Boston hired Dombrowski in August 2015. Boston won 71 games in 2014 and 78 in 2015. The Red Sox won 93 in 2016, his first full season there.
The Phillies are hoping for a similar turnaround, because they are a team that needs to win now with veteran manager Joe Girardi and high-priced right fielder Bryce Harper. The Phillies finished 28-32 this past COVID-19-shortened season. They have collapsed in September each of the past three seasons and haven’t made the playoffs or had a winning record since 2011.
Dombrowski’s hiring gives the Phillies a much clearer picture of their future. The team had seemed directionless since it reassigned former general manager Matt Klentak in early October. It had not been an impressive offseason before Friday.
The Associated Press reported the Phillies lost $145 million in revenue last season. There were reports that Philadelphia wanted to trade starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and his $118 million contract, a report Philadelphia managing partner John Middleton vehemently denied.
But the team sat on the sidelines as other National League East teams made moves to improve and seemed in no hurry to hire a front office leader.
“Who’s going to want to uproot in the middle of a pandemic?” current team president Andy MacPhail said in an October video conference with reporters.
Apparently, Dombrowksi is willing to do just that.
Now the question is, will he resign Phillies free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto?
