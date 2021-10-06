Dave Dombrowski says Phillies need players to complement its stars

Dombrowksi also acknowledged that shortstop Didi Gregorius (.209/.270/.370) had a subpar season.

It appears Stott, who hit 16 home runs and had a .390 on-base percentage with three minor league teams this past season, could be an answer at short.

Stott played just 10 games in triple-A tis season, so it’s easy to envision a scenario where Gregorius starts the season at short, but if he doesn’t produce is replaced by Stott in May or June.

The Phillies believe Stott can play shortstop defensively in the big leagues.

“We think he’s going to be a good shortstop,” Dombrowski said. “He might not have the range of Ozzie Smith, but how many people do? We like him as a shortstop. We think he can play there. We think he’s steady. He’s a real baseball rat. He really loves the game of baseball.”

The team’s biggest needs

Dombrowski said the Phillies need a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat to give Harper protection in the lineup. That is a need that is probably going to have to be filled through free agency. The quality of the bat could depend on how much the Phillies are willing to pay.