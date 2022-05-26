Daily Mike Trout Report: Strikes out four times in loss to Rangers

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is hitting .320 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 35 games.
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout (27) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is hitting .337 (32 for 95) with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 28 games.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Angels won 12-0. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Mike Trout walks back to the dugout after striking out against White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease during the fifth inning Monday in Chicago.
Mike Trout looks back during an at-bat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Trout began Friday leading the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS among qualified players.
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout is batting .319 with six home runs, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 21 games.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, hits a two-run home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, right, watches along with home plate umpire Bill Miller during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mike Trout watches one of his two home runs for the Angels against Baltimore on Saturday night.
Mike Trout celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting one of his two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to the scoreboard after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 in a 5-3 win over Texas.
Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he struck out all four times he batted in a 7-2 loss to the Rangers.
Thursday: The Angels will begin a four-game series at 9:38 p.m. at home vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Hyun Jin Ryu (1-0, 6.00) will start for the Blue Jays. Trout is 0 for 10 with four strikeouts in his career against Ryu.
Stats: Trout is hitting .319 (45 for 141) with 12 home runs, 26 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 39 games. He had walked 24 times and struck out 44 times. His on-base percentage is .425, his OPS 1.099 and slugging percentage .674. Among qualified players, he is leading the majors in OPS, second in slugging and third in on-base.
