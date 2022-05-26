Daily Mike Trout Report: Strikes out four times in loss to Rangers

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 in a 5-3 win over Texas.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he struck out all four times he batted in a 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Thursday: The Angels will begin a four-game series at 9:38 p.m. at home vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Hyun Jin Ryu (1-0, 6.00) will start for the Blue Jays. Trout is 0 for 10 with four strikeouts in his career against Ryu.

Stats: Trout is hitting .319 (45 for 141) with 12 home runs, 26 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 39 games. He had walked 24 times and struck out 44 times. His on-base percentage is .425, his OPS 1.099 and slugging percentage .674. Among qualified players, he is leading the majors in OPS, second in slugging and third in on-base.

— Press staff reports

