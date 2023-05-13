A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, was activated May 6 by the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) of the High-A Midwest League and made a strong season debut Wednesday.

Petty started against the Peoria Chiefs and allowed one run on one hit and a walk in four innings. He struck out four. The Dragons won 5-1, but Petty did not get the decision.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue.

Triple A

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 33 games, he was hitting .353 (41 for 116) with eight doubles, four triples, three homers, 31 runs and 14 RBIs. He had walked 28 times and struck out 19 times, and his OPS was 1.055.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 430 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .285 with 77 doubles, 22 triples, 43 homers and 215 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through seven starts, he was 1-2 with a 7.99 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

Through 77 career minor league games (75 starts), he was 16-26 with a 4.61 ERA and 397 strikeouts in 340 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through five starts, he was 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. He earned his first minor league win Sunday, when he allowed four hits and three walks and struck out five in five scoreless innings.

This is the first pro season for Dean, who was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 30 games, he was batting .276 (34 for 123) with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers, 18 runs, 22 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

In 38 career games, he was hitting .259 with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers, 24 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-0 with a 15.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in six innings (six appearances).

In nine career games, Rodriguez was 3-0 with a 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft league last summer.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 21, has been on the Philadelphia Phillies’ restricted list since last year.

