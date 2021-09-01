Catcher Rafael Marchán gets his chance to make impression with Phillies

Marchán, who was batting .286 in 35 at-bats going into Tuesday's game, was supposed to still be in triple A this week, but the need at the big-league level gives him a great opportunity. The Phillies already know they have Realmuto, 30, for four more seasons, but they could turn next year to Marchán as his backup instead of Knapp. That decision won't be based solely by what happens in September, but it could provide an indication of Marchán's major league readiness.

The Phillies are high on Marchán's work behind the plate, which he can showcase over the season's final month. Perhaps Marchán's play this month even makes him a trade chip this winter if a team in the market for an everyday catcher thinks enough about him. The Phillies have Realmuto, so they could see a player like Marchán as a luxury they can afford to part with.

Regardless, it's an opportunity for a player who was rushed into a playoff chase and is so far holding his own.

"He did a great job back there tonight, and I know what kind of talent he has," pitcher Zack Wheeler said after Monday's win in Washington. "It's one of those things where we haven't really worked together, but I thought he caught very well, received very well, and got me a couple pitches. Hopefully, we can continue to work together and do well."

Still no Realmuto