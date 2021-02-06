Cape men reflect on encounters with baseball legend Hank Aaron

Harry Weakley paid close attention to the Jacksonville Braves rookie as he stepped to the plate in the first game of a South Atlantic League doubleheader in June 1953 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Now a 92-year-old Wildwood resident, Weakley was scheduled to pitch the second game for the Charleston Rebels, a Pittsburgh Pirates single-A team filled with newcomers to professional baseball and veterans in their early 30s hanging on to the sport.
Weakley, who turned 25 that month, and his teammates knew almost nothing about the rookie named Hank Aaron except he was one of the league’s few Black players.
“He was kind of small,” Weakley said of the 6-foot, 180-pound Aaron. “He hit the ball with his wrists. My manager said, ‘Boy, this guy can hit.’ Some players you just know are going to make the big leagues.”
In the second game of the doubleheader, the right-handed Weakley stood on the mound with the score tied at 1 and remembered what he saw during the first game.
He tried to get Aaron out with curveballs, but baseball’s future home run king flared a pitch down the right-field line. The ball fell among the right fielder, first baseman and second baseman. Aaron’s speed turned it into an RBI double.
As he saw the go-ahead run cross home plate, Weakley spun and let some expletives fly in Aaron’s direction. The pitcher was upset he had given up the lead on what he described as a cheap hit.
“I was screaming at Aaron,” Weakley said in a recent telephone interview. “He didn’t say a word. The umpire came over and told me to knock it off. I was a hot head. I didn’t like to give up nothing.”
Weakley, who grew up in Camden, has lived in Wildwood’s Sandman Towers for 25 years. His professional baseball career ended in the mid-1950s because of a sore arm. He later worked for the post office and as a cook.
Weakley thought back to his days in the minor leagues with Aaron after the baseball great died Jan. 22 at 86.
“I thought to myself, ‘I remember when (Aaron) was an 18- or 19-year-old kid,’” Weakley said.
Weakley recalled facing Aaron eight times in 1953. The double was the only hit he gave up. The next year, Aaron was promoted to the Milwaukee Braves and began his historic 22-year big league career.
“I think I got him out the other times, and I walked him one time,” said Weakley, who isn’t the only Cape May County resident to have interacted with Aaron.
William Dudley, 74, of Cape May, grew up in Vineland as a Mickey Mantle fan.
Aaron received plenty of racist hate mail as he closed in on Babe Ruth’s career home run record in 1973. Dudley read about the hate mail in the newspapers at the time and wrote a letter of support to Aaron.
“It just didn’t sound right to me,” he said. “I felt it was wrong. The gist of my letter was that I was a white Caucasian from New Jersey. I love sports, and I think what’s happening to you is wrong. Everybody doesn’t feel like the mail you’re getting. To be honest with you, I just sent it to the Atlanta Braves, and I never thought any more about it.”
Two weeks later, a letter dated June 5, 1973, arrived in the mail addressed to Dudley. There on Atlanta Braves stationary was a typed note from Aaron.
“If you excuse my sentimentality, your letter of support and encouragement meant much more to me than I can adequately express in words,” Aaron wrote. “It is very heartwarming to know you are in my corner.
“As the so-called ‘countdown’ begins, please be assured I will try to live up to the expectations of my friends.”
Aaron signed the letter. Dudley framed it and kept it in the office of his Vineland dental practice until he retired. He now keeps it in his home with some other sports memorabilia.
When Aaron died, Dudley showed the letter to his three children.
“My oldest son said, ‘Dad, this would never happen today. Nobody would take the time to write the letter that you did, and certainly none of these guys are going to write back,’” Dudley said.
Aaron hit his 715th career home run to break Ruth’s record April 8, 1974. Aaron retired after the 1976 season with 755 career home runs, which stood as the record until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007.
Aaron’s death caused many baseball fans to remember, but for Weakley and Dudley, the memories were especially vivid.
“I never thought he would hit (755) home runs,” Weakley said. “He wasn’t big like Mantle or Reggie Jackson.
“The rest, as they say, is history.”
