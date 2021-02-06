Cape men reflect on encounters with baseball legend Hank Aaron

“It just didn’t sound right to me,” he said. “I felt it was wrong. The gist of my letter was that I was a white Caucasian from New Jersey. I love sports, and I think what’s happening to you is wrong. Everybody doesn’t feel like the mail you’re getting. To be honest with you, I just sent it to the Atlanta Braves, and I never thought any more about it.”

Two weeks later, a letter dated June 5, 1973, arrived in the mail addressed to Dudley. There on Atlanta Braves stationary was a typed note from Aaron.

“If you excuse my sentimentality, your letter of support and encouragement meant much more to me than I can adequately express in words,” Aaron wrote. “It is very heartwarming to know you are in my corner.

“As the so-called ‘countdown’ begins, please be assured I will try to live up to the expectations of my friends.”

Aaron signed the letter. Dudley framed it and kept it in the office of his Vineland dental practice until he retired. He now keeps it in his home with some other sports memorabilia.

When Aaron died, Dudley showed the letter to his three children.