Cape May County softball wins District 16 game
YOUTH SOFTBALL, BASEBALL

Cape May County softball wins District 16 game

Cape May County beat Northfield 10-2 in a 12-under District 16 softball game Thursday.

Dakota Laughlin had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, for Cape May County.

Charlotte Romberger went 2 for 4 with four RBIs in the win, and Zoe Gerena was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Grace Hall was the winning pitcher. She struck out 11 in six innings.

For Northfield, Kaia Bergman pitched a complete game, got a hit and scored a run.

Here's a look at more youth baseball and softball games from around the region:

Middle Township beat Somers Point 17-4 in an 8-10 baseball game. James Garman doubled and drove in two runs for Somers Point. He struck out four. Cole Farrell singled and doubled.

From Thursday

Linwood beat Northfield 4-1 in a 10-under baseball game.

Owen DiLeo was the winning pitcher for Linwood. He allowed one run and struck out six in four innings. Connor Thomas and Quinn Bradley each had two hits, and TJ Ianni scored twice.

For Northfield. Gavin Sutley had two hits, and Nick Gouckler struck out 11.

Hammonton beat Absecon 15-0 in an 8-10 baseball game. Hammonton's Colton Robinson pitched a no-hitter.

