Bryce Harper's prospect pal, Bryson Stott, is trying to make a name for himself with the Phillies

In time, Stott may share more workplace laughs with Harper. But the lefty-hitting, 23-year-old shortstop must first finish off his development after not playing in games last season because of the pandemic.

Drafted 14th overall out of UNLV in 2019, Stott began the season with high-A Jersey Shore and batted .288 with four doubles, five homers, and a 1.001 OPS in 73 at-bats. The Phillies promoted him to double-A Reading at the beginning of June, and the learning curve has been apparent. Through 28 games, he batted .248 with four doubles, four homers, and a .763 OPS in 105 at-bats.

"The biggest thing is the pitchers go in with a plan, and they're not going to get away from their plans no matter what is going on in the game to get you out," Stott said. "At the lower level, they got behind, and it was usually a heater."

Perhaps that explains the rise in Stott's strikeout rate from 23.2% at Jersey Shore to 27% at Reading. Making consistent contact may be his biggest challenge. One scout from a National League team said Stott "has a good gap-to-gap swing with power to left-center and right-center" that should naturally produce doubles and homers but worries that Stott, like many young players, will get consumed with launch angle and try to pull everything.