Bryce Harper hits HR and Ian Kennedy gets "five-out" save as Phillies beat LA to avoid sweep

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies pay Bryce Harper $330 million for days like Thursday.
Harper hit his 21st home run to propel the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers before 26,122 fans at Citizens Bank Park on a steamy, sunny afternoon.
Harper’s home run came when the Phillies needed it most.
Philadelphia had dropped two straight to the Dodgers. If Los Angeles swept the three-game series, many of the good feelings created by the Phillies' eight-game winning streak earlier this month would have been erased.
Harper stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first with two outs and lined a fastball from Dodgers starter Mitch White 421 feet into the left-field stands to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead they never relinquished. Harper also walked and scored in the fourth on an RBI single from Ronald Torreyes.
The Phillies could have wilted Thursday, but Harper made sure they didn’t. Philadelphia (60-55) will begin Friday with at least share of first place in the National League East.
“It’s a big win,” Harper said. “You never want to get swept, especially at your home park. This is going to be a dogfight. We know it’s going to be. It’s a very good division. We have to keep playing, keep doing our thing.”
Harper’s home run continued to establish him as an NL MVP candidate. He has a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage of .298/.470/.511 this season.
Harper has hit five home runs this month. This is the type of stretch the Phillies and their fans envisioned when Harper was signed in 2019. The past few games the fans have chanted “MVP, MVP” when he steps to the plate.
“He’s playing like an MVP,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I can tell you that.”
In addition to Harper’s effort, the Phillies benefitted from some notable pitching contributions Thursday. Ranger Suarez started the game and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings for his longest outing of the season. Archie Bradley threw two innings of scoreless relief, and Ian Kennedy got the save.
It was not without drama.
Kennedy walked Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger on pitches that appeared to be strikes on replay.
After the Bellinger walk, Girardi complained, and home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez threw him out of the game.
Kennedy then added to the tension by hitting pinch hitter Will Smith to load the bases with two outs.
Kennedy finally escaped the jam by getting Billy McKinney to hit a lazy pop fly to left field for the final out.
“I learned Ian Kennedy can get a five-out save,” Girardi said. “Those are perfect pitches (to Bellinger and Seager). You don’t have to swing at them for them to be strikes.”
But thanks to Harper, Marquez's strike zone was an interesting sidebar and not the main story.
Thursday's win was critical because Philadelphia is in the midst of a pivotal stretch.
The Phillies welcome the Cincinnati Reds to Citizens Bank Park for a three-game series that starts Friday. The Reds began Thursday at 61-53, a record that would have put them in first place in the NL East.
After this weekend, Philadelphia heads west next week for three games in Arizona against the Diamondbacks and three more against the San Diego Padres. East Coast teams always seem to have trouble on those trips.
The Phillies found out earlier this month what a winning streak can do for them in the standings when eight straight victories took them from 4.5 games back to first place.
The goal now is to avoid seeing what an extended losing streak can do.
