Bryce Harper hits HR and Ian Kennedy gets "five-out" save as Phillies beat LA to avoid sweep

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies pay Bryce Harper $330 million for days like Thursday.

Harper hit his 21st home run to propel the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers before 26,122 fans at Citizens Bank Park on a steamy, sunny afternoon.

Harper’s home run came when the Phillies needed it most.

Philadelphia had dropped two straight to the Dodgers. If Los Angeles swept the three-game series, many of the good feelings created by the Phillies' eight-game winning streak earlier this month would have been erased.

Harper stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first with two outs and lined a fastball from Dodgers starter Mitch White 421 feet into the left-field stands to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead they never relinquished. Harper also walked and scored in the fourth on an RBI single from Ronald Torreyes.

The Phillies could have wilted Thursday, but Harper made sure they didn’t. Philadelphia (60-55) will begin Friday with at least share of first place in the National League East.

“It’s a big win,” Harper said. “You never want to get swept, especially at your home park. This is going to be a dogfight. We know it’s going to be. It’s a very good division. We have to keep playing, keep doing our thing.”