Brett Kennedy, just days removed from returning to the majors and earning his first win in five years, was sent down to Triple A on Thursday.

The Cincinnati Reds optioned the right-hander from Brigantine to the Louisville Bats to make room for starting pitcher Tony Santillan, who was activated from the 60-day injured list with a lower back stress fracture. To make room for Kennedy, the Reds designated RHP Ricky Karcher for assignment.

The 2012 Atlantic City High school graduate pitched in his first major league game in five years Tuesday.

Kennedy threw five-plus innings and earned the second win of his big league career as the Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-4. Since his initial stint in the majors, Kennedy, 28, pitched in the minor and independent leagues. A second chance in the majors seemed far, far away.

Kennedy made his first big league appearance since Sept. 7, 2018, when he threw 1 2/3 innings for the San Diego Padres in a start against the Reds. He earned his first MLB win since he threw six shutout innings to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 on Aug. 31 of that year.

The Padres selected Kennedy in the 11th round of the June 2015 draft. He pitched in six games for the 2018 Padres, finishing 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. The Padres released him in September 2021.

Kennedy began 2022 with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The Boston Red Sox signed him last May, and he was 3-6 with a 3.94 ERA for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate.

Kennedy was released in November and began this season with the Ducks and went 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in three starts. The Reds signed him in May, and Kennedy went 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA for Louisville.