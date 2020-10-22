BlueClaws rebrand to reflect Jersey Shore influence

The Lakewood BlueClaws, the single-A minor-league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, announced Wednesday night that the team has been rebranded as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.
During the official name change announcement at a VIP event at Asbury Park’s Convention Hall, the team also unveiled a new set of logos, on-field caps and a new home jersey.
“This is truly a banner day for the BlueClaws and the Jersey Shore,” said Art Martin, managing partner of Shore Town Baseball, the partnership that operates the BlueClaws, in a news release. “Shore Town Baseball has added a mini golf course, boardwalk game area, and Biergarten to FirstEnergy Park over the last several seasons to help bring the ‘Shore feeling’ to the ballpark. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws is the natural next step. We couldn’t be more excited.”
The team also announced it exercised the option on its ballpark lease with Lakewood, Ocean County, to remain in the township through 2031.
“The BlueClaws have been a premier attraction and an asset to our Ocean County Tourism Industry for nearly 20 years,” said Director Joseph H. Vicari, liaison to Ocean County Business Development & Tourism. “We are excited to see them expand their brand and continue their positive impact on our Jersey Shore community.”
The team’s new identity depicts a determined crab surfing and boogie boarding, a celebration of the Jersey Shore lifestyle, according to the release. The updated lettering is inspired by lettering seen on boardwalks in different Jersey Shore towns.
The team unveiled four different logos Wednesday, with each being represented on different on-field caps.
The home caps will feature a surfing crab on an all-red hat. The road caps will feature a blue crab with red baseball stitching on its shell on a light blue cap with red brim. A boogie-boarding crab will be featured on a yellow cap with a blue brim that the team will wear during batting practice, and another hat will feature a pair of sunglasses reflecting a Ferris wheel and rollercoaster on a baby blue cap with a bright yellow brim.
New merchandise is available online at blueclaws.com/shop, but select items, including on-field hats, are preorder only and will ship at a later date. Merchandise will also be available at the team store located at the stadium, open weekdays and weekends. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place at the team store.
The BlueClaws made their FirstEnergy Park debut in 2001. Since then, the team has drawn nearly 8 million fans. Former Phillies standouts Cole Hamels and Ryan Howard are notable BlueClaws alumni.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.