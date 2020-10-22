BlueClaws rebrand to reflect Jersey Shore influence

The Lakewood BlueClaws, the single-A minor-league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, announced Wednesday night that the team has been rebranded as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

During the official name change announcement at a VIP event at Asbury Park’s Convention Hall, the team also unveiled a new set of logos, on-field caps and a new home jersey.

“This is truly a banner day for the BlueClaws and the Jersey Shore,” said Art Martin, managing partner of Shore Town Baseball, the partnership that operates the BlueClaws, in a news release. “Shore Town Baseball has added a mini golf course, boardwalk game area, and Biergarten to FirstEnergy Park over the last several seasons to help bring the ‘Shore feeling’ to the ballpark. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws is the natural next step. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The team also announced it exercised the option on its ballpark lease with Lakewood, Ocean County, to remain in the township through 2031.

“The BlueClaws have been a premier attraction and an asset to our Ocean County Tourism Industry for nearly 20 years,” said Director Joseph H. Vicari, liaison to Ocean County Business Development & Tourism. “We are excited to see them expand their brand and continue their positive impact on our Jersey Shore community.”